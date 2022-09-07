Celebrity

Neil Gaiman’s takedown of Elon Musk’s Lord of the Rings trolling was simply electric

Poke Staff. Updated September 7th, 2022

We’re looking forward to watching Amazon’s new Lord of the Rings epic but response among fans has so far has been divided.

We mention this because one viewer sought the opinion of someone who knows a thing or three about fantasy, author Neil Gaiman, whose The Sandman adaption can be found on Netflix right now.

It started when Elon Musk shared his not entirely unpredictable opinion about Jeff Bezos’s new baby.

Someone called @doggie777moon alerted Neil Gaiman and asked him what we thought.

And Gaiman’s response was 10/10.

Electric.

And it took us back to this fabulous Gaiman takedown from just last week, in response to someone who took issue with the casting of The Sandman.

