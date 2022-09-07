Neil Gaiman’s takedown of Elon Musk’s Lord of the Rings trolling was simply electric

Celebrity

We’re looking forward to watching Amazon’s new Lord of the Rings epic but response among fans has so far has been divided.

We mention this because one viewer sought the opinion of someone who knows a thing or three about fantasy, author Neil Gaiman, whose The Sandman adaption can be found on Netflix right now.

It started when Elon Musk shared his not entirely unpredictable opinion about Jeff Bezos’s new baby.

Tolkien is turning in his grave — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

Someone called @doggie777moon alerted Neil Gaiman and asked him what we thought.

Bro even Elon musk doesn’t like the new fucking #TheRingsofPowrer show. That’s crazy 😟. @neilhimself what you think? Of this https://t.co/S4tkEwlEGn — Darnell | FatmanDD1 (@Doggie777Moon) September 6, 2022

And Gaiman’s response was 10/10.

Elon Musk doesn’t come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don’t go to him for film, TV or literature criticism. https://t.co/WpyXhQlqIh — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 6, 2022

Electric.

On that burn he could finally reach Mars — Bartek Kubica (Ku-bitsa)💙💛 (@BartolBB) September 6, 2022

when will society realize we’ve had enough of listening to elon musk’s opinions on things when his thoughts are not more qualified than the rest of ours? — ya boy clark kent (@mlesmorales) September 6, 2022

Hello, police? I’d like to record a murder… — Nick Johnson (@dysartes) September 6, 2022

This one’s easy: If Elon Musk doesn’t like it, it must be good. — No Context Chris Shabsin (@cshabsin) September 6, 2022

And it took us back to this fabulous Gaiman takedown from just last week, in response to someone who took issue with the casting of The Sandman.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Reddit u/Plant_Parlour