Politics

Kay Burley’s textbook one-two takedown of James Cleverly was magnificently done

John Plunkett. Updated April 27th, 2023

Over on Sky News Kay Burley was asking foreign secretary – foreign secretary! – James Cleverly about people attempting to come to the UK on small boats.

In particular, whether or not it was illegal. And it was the first part of a textbook one-two which left the Conservative MP on the ropes. You can almost hear the gears in his brain grind to a halt as he attempts to work out an answer.

If any special advisers watching from the sidelines had an ounce of humanity they would surely have thrown in the towel at that point.

Here are just a few of the things people said about it.

And it took us back to another classic one-two takedown, this time Burley’s Sky News colleague Sophy Ridge, talking to Cleverly’s fellow cabinet minister, Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Double knockout.

Source Twitter @implausibleblog