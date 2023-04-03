Sophy Ridge’s textbook one-two takedown of Suella Braverman is a classic hall of famer

Politics

Suella Braverman has rapidly established a reputation and track record as home secretary that is almost enough to make you nostalgic for Priti Patel. Well, we did say almost.

We mention Braverman again because she was doing the media rounds on Sunday morning and this encounter, with Sophy Ridge over on Sky News, is one not to be missed.

It’s a classic one-two takedown and the look on Braverman’s face makes it even better.

“If an asylum seeker enters the UK illegally and admits they made a mistake, should they be allowed to come back six days later? The reason I ask is that you resigned for breaking ministerial rules then came back six days later.” Sophy Ridge to Suella Braverman. pic.twitter.com/wOJy5a8sFg — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 2, 2023

Ooof.

I must say I am a fan of journalists from the country of my former colonial masters! Listen till the end. pic.twitter.com/YGVcS3KfAJ — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) April 2, 2023

A brilliant question. I think the irony was lost on Suella. pic.twitter.com/u7Ltw3SnjZ — Matt B (@b8c808) April 2, 2023

Brilliant question by #Ridge which Suella Braverman is too arrogant or too stupid to understand. ""If an asylum seeker enters the UK illegally and admits they made a mistake, should they be allowed to come back six days later?"pic.twitter.com/0OpK62OhGU — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) April 2, 2023

If being this dumb means I’ll be considered British, then you can count me out. This woman’s beliefs & intellect are a stain on our nation. Her self-awareness of the fact her party will never see her as fully British is shocking. She’s not in denial. She’s arrogant & dumb. — Liam Bailey (@LiamBailey) April 2, 2023

Wow never seen Sophy Ridge like this — Richard J Hannah – Lick Radio (@Richardjhannah) April 2, 2023

To conclude …

Great question!! If we had more journalists holding her to account, how things would be so much better. — Omz2468 (@Omz2468) April 2, 2023

Source Twitter @implausibleblog