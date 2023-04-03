Politics

Sophy Ridge’s textbook one-two takedown of Suella Braverman is a classic hall of famer

John Plunkett. Updated April 3rd, 2023

Suella Braverman has rapidly established a reputation and track record as home secretary that is almost enough to make you nostalgic for Priti Patel. Well, we did say almost.

We mention Braverman again because she was doing the media rounds on Sunday morning and this encounter, with Sophy Ridge over on Sky News, is one not to be missed.

It’s a classic one-two takedown and the look on Braverman’s face makes it even better.

Ooof.

To conclude …

