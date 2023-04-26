Surely the funniest (and definitely the cleverest) plaque you’ll see this week
We like a good plaque on these pages, like this one …
Oh, and this one.
We mention them because we’ve now got a new favourite plaque, shared by @anniierau over on Twitter.
I walked forty minutes through hailing rain to see this plaque in Toronto and it was so extremely worth it pic.twitter.com/Hrx13OR6Fn
— Annie? Rauwerda? (@anniierau) April 24, 2023
And here’s the plaque in close up.
Beautifully done.
And it just kept getting better.
— Annie? Rauwerda? (@anniierau) April 24, 2023
You saw it!! Hell yeah.
— Matthew Jordan (@mattyj612) April 24, 2023
THANK YOU for the tip! it’s so important to recommend quirky plaques because that way quirky plaques get recommended!!
— Annie? Rauwerda? (@anniierau) April 24, 2023
And because we’re having a plaque moment, remember this?
They put up a plaque for that too. Of course they did!
Source Twitter @anniierau