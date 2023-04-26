Pics

Surely the funniest (and definitely the cleverest) plaque you’ll see this week

John Plunkett. Updated April 26th, 2023

We like a good plaque on these pages, like this one …

and this one.

Oh, and this one.

We mention them because we’ve now got a new favourite plaque, shared by @anniierau over on Twitter.

And here’s the plaque in close up.

Beautifully done.

And it just kept getting better.

And because we’re having a plaque moment, remember this?

They put up a plaque for that too. Of course they did!

Source Twitter @anniierau