Bench plaque of the week

‘Found this on a bench in Margate UK this weekend,’ says lookthatwayplease who shared the photo on Reddit.

Very funny and entirely relatable.

‘This is possibly the most extra example of UK passive aggression I have ever seen.’

blindfire40

Turns out Hayden Kays is a Margate artist and you can find a whole load more plaques here.

You can also find @HaydenKays on Twitter here and on Instagram over here.

Source Reddit u/lookthatwayplease