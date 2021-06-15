Bench plaque of the week
‘Found this on a bench in Margate UK this weekend,’ says lookthatwayplease who shared the photo on Reddit.
Very funny and entirely relatable.
‘This is possibly the most extra example of UK passive aggression I have ever seen.’
blindfire40
Turns out Hayden Kays is a Margate artist and you can find a whole load more plaques here.
You can also find @HaydenKays on Twitter here and on Instagram over here.
Source Reddit u/lookthatwayplease
