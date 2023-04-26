Entertainment

This seemingly simple magic trick has people completely bamboozled

David Harris. Updated April 26th, 2023

Magic tricks can often be very elaborate affairs, requiring props and assistants willing to pretend they’ve been sawn in half. But sometimes the most effective tricks are the simplest.

To perform the following trick you don’t even need a pack of cards or a ‘disappearing’ coin. All you need is a pair of hands. And a LOT of skill. Or maybe CGI?

Over on Twitter, CCTV Idiots shared the following short video which had their followers utterly perplexed…

What just happened?!

Let’s delve into the replies to see if there’s an explanation to this sorcery.

Some people were convinced it must have been done by editing the video or employing CGI…

1.

2.

3.

4.

Other people could eventually see through the trick…

5.

And others had some useful advice on how to break the spell…

6.

7.

Still not seeing it? Perhaps slow motion will help…

9.

Ah… now we see it! Still hugely impressive, we’ll sure you’ll agree.

Source @cctvidiots