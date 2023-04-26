This seemingly simple magic trick has people completely bamboozled

Entertainment

Magic tricks can often be very elaborate affairs, requiring props and assistants willing to pretend they’ve been sawn in half. But sometimes the most effective tricks are the simplest.

To perform the following trick you don’t even need a pack of cards or a ‘disappearing’ coin. All you need is a pair of hands. And a LOT of skill. Or maybe CGI?

Over on Twitter, CCTV Idiots shared the following short video which had their followers utterly perplexed…

I’ve watched this over 100 times and I still can’t figure out how he did this pic.twitter.com/8kRy5At8BM — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) April 23, 2023

What just happened?!

Let’s delve into the replies to see if there’s an explanation to this sorcery.

Some people were convinced it must have been done by editing the video or employing CGI…

1.

It looks like CGI if I’m being honest? His right hand next to the road don’t seem right. But I’m no expert either — 🌹kellyring1022🌹✨🤍🕊️ (@kellying1022) April 23, 2023

2.

I can do it too, i just have to edit the video. — Just Louis (@LouisTheCh4mp) April 23, 2023

3.

I know how he did it but you won’t believe me… He used: Video editing — Jay D. Cartere (@JayCartere) April 23, 2023

4.

to everyone finding an explanation this video is altered lol — grapemeta.crypto (@grapemeta) April 23, 2023

Other people could eventually see through the trick…

5.

I had to watch it two or three times to figure it out. — JOSEPH A ROE (@josef_roe) April 23, 2023

And others had some useful advice on how to break the spell…

6.

Stop looking at it all at once, isolate one hand to focus on at a time and it’s easy to see how he did it, cool trick though. — ._. (@KLowryStan) April 23, 2023

7.

Focuse on the tip of any of his fingers on his original hand and you will see it differently. — Nadine Ness (@NadineGNess) April 23, 2023

Still not seeing it? Perhaps slow motion will help…

9.

Ah… now we see it! Still hugely impressive, we’ll sure you’ll agree.

READ MORE

This ’10 types of magic’ video is already fabulous but the payoff is spectacular

Source @cctvidiots Image Screengrab