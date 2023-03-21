This ’10 types of magic’ video is already fabulous but the payoff is spectacular
Here’s a lovely little bit of (video) magic to make your day better.
It was posted by stop motion animator and video wizard @kevinbparry over on Twitter and we can’t stop watching.
I demonstrate the 10 types of magic ✨ pic.twitter.com/Wl8MPzZRpF
— Kevin Parry (@kevinbparry) March 20, 2023
No, we didn’t notice his shirt change either …
Ohhh that's so clever….pay close attention.pic.twitter.com/tFrtWyKlPK
— ᵁⁿᵏⁱᵉᴹᵒⁿᵏⁱᵉ (@UnkieMonkie) March 20, 2023
This is amazing 🤩 🪄 🎩 🐇 https://t.co/3eyk8n8pgc
— judy murray (@JudyMurray) March 20, 2023
My prediction: you will rewind this vid. https://t.co/RX8gAzR9GR
— Al Buhashee (@buhashee) March 21, 2023
To conclude …
This is the best thing I am going to see today. Thanks, @rudycoby! https://t.co/xRF5aENROm
— Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) March 20, 2023
Follow @kevinbparry on Twitter here!
