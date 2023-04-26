The Bank of England’s Chief Economist wants workers to stop asking for more pay

News

The Chief Economist of the Bank of England, Huw Pill, has hit out at the ‘pass the parcel’ culture of businesses raising prices and workers asking for higher wages to cope with those higher prices.

Speaking on Columbia Law’s Beyond Unprecedented podcast, he said –

“What we’re facing now is that reluctance to accept that, yes, we’re all worse off, and we all have to take our share.”

Sounds a lot like ‘We’re all in this together.’ – and we all know how sincere that turned out to be. While most of us know we’re worse off – and why – not many appreciated his ‘Don’t let them eat cake.’ message.

I agree with the Bank of England economist – I have managed to accept that you are poorer, so why can't you?https://t.co/KaYYFz5fkT — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) April 26, 2023

How it started Vs. How it’s going pic.twitter.com/rJVhGu6IL6 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) April 26, 2023

Funny to see who is and isn't being asked to accept lower wages. pic.twitter.com/kbi3BibDZa — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 26, 2023

You, a fool: decades of stagnating wages mean that I cannot afford to eat: pay me more

Bank of England: Starve, peasant pic.twitter.com/hE5J9edWj7 — Tabitha McIntosh (@TabitaSurge) April 25, 2023

this is like blaming pedestrians for being hit by a car that’s mounted the pavement https://t.co/QcuBqQfXRg — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) April 26, 2023

If the French woke up to this headline tomorrow, they would be out on the fucking streets and ushering a load of shitting cows through doors of the Bank of England to wreak havoc. pic.twitter.com/hog8Xf0ccZ — Moog (@a_toots) April 25, 2023

BREAKING: Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill has explained that when he said "Britons need to accept they’re poorer", he meant the ones who were already poor. He would actually like the rich ones to keep getting richer x — Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody (@LKTranslator) April 25, 2023

The Bank of England's top economist has told people to just accept they're going to be poorer. I'm sick of the rich and powerful saying this while corporate profits soar and billionaires rake it in. Enough of making ordinary people pay. We need a Wealth Tax on the super-rich! — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) April 25, 2023

It's a Huw Pill to swallow. pic.twitter.com/P8jYZXbghD — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 26, 2023

Huw Pill ‘Just accept that you are getting poorer.’ Huw Pill chief economist at the Bank of England. Owns a £1.5m home, gets £180,000 a year salary and used to work for Goldman Sachs just like Sunak He believes someone should pay for the inflation crisis and that someone is you pic.twitter.com/hPU2xQgNpm — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) April 26, 2023

Fuck. Off. Pill's salary is £180K Britons ‘need to accept’ they’re poorer, says Bank of England economist https://t.co/nYfOOeTehT — Lady 🐝 Bee 🐝 Middlemast-Neal #EnoughIsEnough (@Mistyswoman) April 26, 2023

As we are days away from watching a man in a golden carriage tart about in a jewel encrusted crown 👍 https://t.co/obrSCV0RCY — Christina Martin (@christinamartin) April 26, 2023

‘People need to accept they are going to be eaten’ pic.twitter.com/UDxoRwYmvu — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) April 26, 2023

Counterpoint: Bank Of England economists 'need to accept' having their heads shoved up their butts and being played like they're bongo drumshttps://t.co/hbf1wvjaXc — Simon HB (@norock) April 25, 2023

The Bank of England should give us all half a gold brick each and accept it's poorer. — Les Floyd (@Lesism) April 26, 2023

There was a certain irony at the Daily Mail – of all papers – expressing outrage.

I'm confused. We are poorer because of Brexit & piss poor government. Now the Daily Mail wants us to be angry about it. They don't seem to realise they are the problem. pic.twitter.com/7x4mUIxkne — John West 🕯💙🇺🇦 (@JohnWest_JAWS) April 25, 2023

