The Bank of England’s Chief Economist wants workers to stop asking for more pay

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 26th, 2023

The Chief Economist of the Bank of England, Huw Pill, has hit out at the ‘pass the parcel’ culture of businesses raising prices and workers asking for higher wages to cope with those higher prices.

Speaking on Columbia Law’s Beyond Unprecedented podcast, he said –

“What we’re facing now is that reluctance to accept that, yes, we’re all worse off, and we all have to take our share.”

Sounds a lot like ‘We’re all in this together.’ – and we all know how sincere that turned out to be. While most of us know we’re worse off – and why – not many appreciated his ‘Don’t let them eat cake.’ message.

There was a certain irony at the Daily Mail – of all papers – expressing outrage.

