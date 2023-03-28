‘What price increase has made you realise we’re in a cost of living crisis?’ – 19 very relatable answers

Entertainment

TikToker @shabazsays knows what separates rich from poor, and his I’m Rich, You’re Poor stitches are a real eye-opener – and very funny.

As the latest figures reveal record-breaking 17.5% food inflation, this question seemed more apt than ever.

There was no shortage of responses – and these were highly relatable.

1.

The 3 for £1 sweets in Tesco now being 70p each!! 😭

@N O P E

2.

Frozen pizza! It’s now cheaper to order delivery!

@Ashli

3.

£4.50 for Heinz tomato ketchup. I’ll stick to Aldi Bramalls for £1.79 thank yew very much!

@Cook Me Sideways

4.

Soya milk went from £1.20 to £1.80 to £2.10.

@beckym

5.

Bisto gravy granules. Used to be 1 quid a year or so back. £3.50 now.

@Brettskin17

6.

Coke. I refuse to spend over 7.50 for 12 cans.

@DobetterBeBetter

7.

Lurpak spreadable! Couldn’t afford it before, can’t even afford to look at it anymore! Also, I have seen a security tag on them too!

@Hannaa Motara

8.

Easter eggs that used to be £1 are now £4!!!

@jessicaseniorx

9.

Nvm that I went B&Q yesterday and it was £38 for a tin of paint. I bought that same paint for £22 2 years ago 🤣

@Hum❤️

10.

10kg of cat biscuits being 35 quid 😳

@McJiam

11.

£1.95 for one tin of Heinz beans n sausages at Asda 😳

@Johanna Riley95

12.

My coffee went up from 5 quid to £9

@auldgit03

13.

£5 for honey nut cheerios. I’m still in shock 🤣

@Mrs G

14.

Pret baguettes going from £5 (which is already a ripoff) to £8 for eat in.

@SDML123

15.

£11 for 30 Birds Eye fish fingers….used to be a fiver ffs!!!

@Jane

16.

Dove deodorant in tesco. week in week out 1.68 but YESTERDAY 4.50!!!!! 🤦🏼‍♀️

@Louise Williams

17.

£4.50 for bag of oven chips. Admittedly it was a big bag but what happened to the term “cheap as chips!” Because APPARENTLY THEY ARENT!

@emily malcher

18.

Milk where I am went from £1.00 to £1.80 and same with bread 😳

@Han

19.

Pot Noodles for me in Sainsbury’s £1.70. Ha ha.

@Kaye Lockwood

It’s not always about shopping.

My £600 monthly gas and electric bill does it for me!!!!

@Little me

And we can see why this double whammy has left @sean_lfc14 feeling a little wrung out.

My window cleaner putting his fee up but then asking to start using my water.

