This Dame Edna addendum to the Telegraph’s Barry Humphries obituary is just wonderful

We’ve already featured one Barry Humphries – or should we say, Dame Edna Everage obituary on these pages after the great man died aged 89 at the weekend.

To my memory this is the funniest last 4 paragraphs I’ve read in an obituary

RIP pic.twitter.com/G8u5u5yvI8 — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) April 23, 2023

And now it’s two after this fabulous addendum to the Daily Telegraph’s Barry Humphries obituary written by none other than Dame Edna Everage herself.

It was shared by journalist John Lewis over on Facebook and it’s just magnificent in every way.

Love that last line. Well, all of the lines, but that last one in particular.

RIP Barry Humphries.

Source Facebook John Lewis