This Dame Edna obituary was already good but the payoff was magnificent

Celebrity

There have been no end of loving tributes to the great Barry Humphries, who died on Saturday aged 89.

The comedy genius had an extraordinary life and career and was best known of course for Dame Edna Everage, and we mention him again because the the New York Times did an obituary of the great Dame at the weekend.

And the whole thing by obits writer Margalit Fox was fabulous but the last four paragraphs were particularly special, as shard by @bader_diedrich over on Twitter.

To my memory this is the funniest last 4 paragraphs I’ve read in an obituary

RIP pic.twitter.com/G8u5u5yvI8 — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) April 23, 2023

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

You can read the whole thing in the New York Times here.

The whole obituary is a masterpiece. Brava to Margalit Fox. — Scott Monty (@ScottMonty) April 23, 2023

The world is palpably colder without Dame Edna💔 — Tiffany Drastic (@PDXEleven) April 23, 2023

And it’s all the better thinking of the few who won’t be getting it …

RIP Dame Edna Everage.

Source Twitter @bader_diedrich