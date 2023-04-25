15 favourite responses to Rishi Sunak’s farcical police escort

Politics

If you’re currently looking at Unicorn Kingdom trending on Twitter and wondering if the UK government has hit rock bottom in the self-owning stakes, you’ll be glad to have an answer to your question in the shape of this video of Rishi Sunak travelling through London.

Is this really necessary? 😳 Look at how @RishiSunak gets escorted through London. pic.twitter.com/O6VaiNneyV — Charlotte, The Baroness 💫 (@CharlotteEmmaUK) April 24, 2023

We’re just disappointed they weren’t led by a mounted officer yelling “Make way for the First Lord of the Treasury.”

Tweeters took their palms from their faces long enough to share these reactions.

1.

The ones at the back are jogging because Rishi offered to fill up their cars but didn't know how to use his bank card to pay. https://t.co/XDfmXqgBVv — THE SECRET TORY – KBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) April 24, 2023

2.

Nothing says high status like being heralded by police on bicycles and their wheezing mates trying to keep up.pic.twitter.com/RL85BXg9c3 — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) April 24, 2023

3.

This is the stupidest and least intimidating thing I've ever seen. Why not put them on roller skates. https://t.co/nVjYi6zMwY — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) April 24, 2023

4.

Tour de Farce https://t.co/HYOqSRTl3c — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK 🇺🇦 (@almurray) April 24, 2023

5.

I don't understand why they don't carry Sunak on a litter https://t.co/8YXuV8rha2 — Citizen Paul Templeman (deBlue-checked) #FBPE (@PaulTempleman6) April 24, 2023

6.

Next time the right claim the police are too busy with "woke crime"…

Show them this😉 https://t.co/uEniN0jAT0 — Stormzy💙 (@Nurseborisbash) April 24, 2023

7.

Jeremy Vine must be green with envy https://t.co/KVYE4i2ndi — (((Sigourney B)))🐹🐓 (@sigourneybeaver) April 24, 2023

8.

Definitely a lot safer being hemmed in by loads of fluorescent folk who can't move very fast, than just driving. https://t.co/tCxhnf4r7c — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug (@SkewSmug) April 24, 2023

9.

Met Police's answer to the Red Arrows?? The Formation Bobbies! https://t.co/1NIdEq0s1u — John Hamer (@JohnHamer10) April 24, 2023

10.

“I once got so up myself that I couldn’t go anywhere in my car unless two dozen coppers cycled or jogged in front of me” pic.twitter.com/KltItsyrKc — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) April 24, 2023

11.

Rishi Sunak needs 200 Police escorts. That is how unpopular he is. https://t.co/JYgN3z2GNo — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) April 24, 2023

12.

Tory HQ: So you know the world is laughing at us for being a fucking basket case. How can we turn our image around and show them we are in charge and we mean business? Got it! https://t.co/tCxhnf4r7c — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug (@SkewSmug) April 24, 2023

13.

What on earth is this? Is this some kind of low-carbon motorcade?? https://t.co/VV2e1Lcrn7 — Tom Dolphin🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ (@thomasdolphin) April 24, 2023

14.

Didn't we all spend a day or too laughing at Kim Jong Un for this and it was like 6 guys? https://t.co/kx7P1FQZ1l — James Harrison (@jharrison_94) April 24, 2023

15.

Why are police on bikes and running alongside Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's car? In Holland, their PM cycles to work without the fanfare 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/a9i3CijEaA — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 24, 2023

Johnny Aneurysm was a little disappointed with the bystanders.

All those people and not one of them had the presence of mind to whip out their phone & play the Benny Hill theme?!

You're too jaded London. This is very disappointing. https://t.co/aHfNVZvhRh — Johnny Aneurysm (@Bincedmeef) April 24, 2023

Twitter stepped up.

