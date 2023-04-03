20 favourite funny responses to Rishi Sunak’s pothole inspection

Pics

In response to rising prices of food, fuel and housing, the government is launching a crucial initiative to deal with the problem of potholes.

On Friday, Rishi Sunak showed his determination to tackle this scourge by heading to Darlington to look at some roads.

Rishi Sunak has been on a walkabout in Darlington this morning looking at potholes. The pictures…. pic.twitter.com/yzpvLoACH3 — Chris Parsons (@ChrisParsons274) March 31, 2023

It was the political equivalent of going out wearing a sign that says ‘kick me’ – so people did.

1.

2.

Rishi Sunak looking for a Brexit dividend pic.twitter.com/njcucn9KFT — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) March 31, 2023

3.

To be fair, that looks like a very small pool…. pic.twitter.com/eQ4u6TlW7n — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) March 31, 2023

4.

"and you reckon people will care more about that than all the shit we've put in the rivers and money we've given away?" pic.twitter.com/bobIBt7XAl — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) March 31, 2023

5.

6.

The depth of Rishi's commitment to net zero. pic.twitter.com/nljhjEq6bH — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) March 31, 2023

7.

This, Prime Minister, is what the plebs call.. a pothole pic.twitter.com/8VmuSTFjUl — Adam Brooks 🇬🇧 (@EssexPR) March 31, 2023

8.

"I said put the f***ing lotion in the basket!" pic.twitter.com/Zfdu6ov51n — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) March 31, 2023

9.

"Maggie, can you hear me down there?" pic.twitter.com/KU80dMGyp1 — Richard Socks 💙 (@SocksyBeast) March 31, 2023

10.