People can’t quite believe the government’s campaign to push UK tech is called Unicorn Kingdom

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 25th, 2023

On Monday, Rishi Sunak launched Business Connect – a new conference to drive and reward innovation and growth in the UK.

The government’s plans include spreading the word on the many tech unicorns (high-value start-up companies) that exist in the UK, pushing the idea of a British Silicon Valley over in the real Silicon Valley. The campaign has a name – Unicorn Kingdom.

Here’s the home page of the campaign website.

With unicorns being so closely connected to the yet-to-materialise benefits of Brexit, it might not have been the best choice of word.

Here’s Twitter’s verdict.

After seeing the reaction, Sunak might ditch the name.

