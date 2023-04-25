People can’t quite believe the government’s campaign to push UK tech is called Unicorn Kingdom

Politics

On Monday, Rishi Sunak launched Business Connect – a new conference to drive and reward innovation and growth in the UK.

We want businesses small and large to know that this government has got your back. Today I hosted the first ever Business Connect focused on growing the economy. Here’s what happened 👇 pic.twitter.com/VwZKGlM1yF — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 24, 2023

The government’s plans include spreading the word on the many tech unicorns (high-value start-up companies) that exist in the UK, pushing the idea of a British Silicon Valley over in the real Silicon Valley. The campaign has a name – Unicorn Kingdom.

Rishi Sunak, "We just launched a campaign in Silicon Valley just talking about our companies and what they are doing.. The campaign is called Unicorn Kingdom." pic.twitter.com/xCnXjxuKos — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 24, 2023

Here’s the home page of the campaign website.

from Phoebe Waller Bridge GIFs via Gfycat

With unicorns being so closely connected to the yet-to-materialise benefits of Brexit, it might not have been the best choice of word.

Here’s Twitter’s verdict.

1.

I like Unicorn Kingdom… It works …for a kiddie’s ride at Chessington. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) April 24, 2023

2.

This is genuinely hilarious – honestly even five years ago this would have been a Daily Mash sketch. https://t.co/pjJZHmSeBM — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) April 24, 2023

3.

Rishi Sunak wanting to rebrand the UK as “Unicorn Kingdom” is way too on the nose. If the prime minister wants to satirise Brexit, he needs to be less obvious than this:pic.twitter.com/NM6vIGClcv — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) April 25, 2023

4.

BREAKING: Rishi Sunak has renamed the United Kingdom the Unicorn Kingdom because unicorns don't exist, just like the sunlit uplands, high wage economy, £350 million a week for the NHS, sewage discharge regulations, migrant invasion, and honesty and integrity in the Tory Party x — Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody (@LKTranslator) April 24, 2023

5.

Unicorn Kingdom 🇬🇧🦄 pic.twitter.com/XclyI6CUNO — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) April 24, 2023

6.

Unicorn. Kingdom. It’s great there. You can waste billions on cronyism. Force maths on students till they’re 18 while reducing their freedoms. Crash the economy but give out peerages. Rains a lot. But you can’t have unicorns AND sunlit uplands. pic.twitter.com/wkUZgpAY31 — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) April 25, 2023

7.

'My name? It's United Ki… Unicorn Kingdom. It's Unicorn Kingdom' pic.twitter.com/ICMzZhve0A — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) April 25, 2023

8.

I had to check this wasn't a hoax, but… no. They've genuinely gone with the title 'Unicorn Kingdom'. https://t.co/XCjmnasMeR https://t.co/jtGMBFOqJY — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) April 24, 2023

9.

10.

They just launched a campaign called "unicorn kingdom".

Come and join the fantasists in Unicorn kingdom!

Jesus fucking wept. pic.twitter.com/lOesk7JQZS — Oli Stirling (@OWS1892) April 24, 2023

11.

Unicorn Kingdom, really? Can this country handle this level of cringe until October 2024 😵pic.twitter.com/bkrGhBHbet — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) April 24, 2023

12.

In the Unicorn Kingdom, the struggle for survival is real. pic.twitter.com/b0XVkoDg1D — S.: (@psychcomm) April 24, 2023

13.

I was once the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and to distract from me destroying the economy I renamed the country the Unicorn Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/JyeIRBnIDU — Marie-Ann Detests Tories 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 (@MarieAnnUK) April 25, 2023

14.

welcome to the Unicorn Kingdom, a fantastical place where shelves stock invisible fruit and veg, the Prime Minister is richer than the royal family. & the NHS receives £350 million a week — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) April 24, 2023

After seeing the reaction, Sunak might ditch the name.

New UK promotional campaign to be rebranded: ‘Away with the Fairies’ https://t.co/yeunruJt2m — Citizen Paul Templeman (deBlue-checked) #FBPE (@PaulTempleman6) April 24, 2023

READ MORE

Rishi Sunak wants to extend compulsory Maths to 18 and the takedowns keep multiplying – 18 favourites

Source @implausibleblog Image Screengrab, Furbymama on Pixabay