News

Rishi Sunak wants to extend compulsory Maths to 18 and the takedowns keep multiplying – 18 favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 17th, 2023

Rishi Sunak is launching a new policy to fix what’s wrong with the UK.

Is it joining the single market? No.
Is it introducing a universal basic income? No.
Is it giving striking workers an above-inflation pay rise? No.
Is it stopping government ministers from de-humanising asylum seekers? No.

Today, the PM is launching his plan to tackle the UK’s ‘anti-maths mindset’, by forcing people to study Maths until the age of 18.

If that doesn’t fix the cost of living crisis and the threat to the NHS, nothing will, right? RIGHT?

He went further. Not only should people be better at maths, they should be embarrassed at how bad they are.

It hasn’t exactly been met with cheers.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2