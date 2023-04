Just 16 historic photographs wonderfully recreated by The Simpsons

Pics

At its best, the brilliance of The Simpsons lay not only in its whip-smart comedy gags and slapstick humour, but in the many multi-layered cultural references which reward repeat viewing. Also, as this list shows, there are many instances of humour which may simply have passed you by.

We weren’t aware of just how many times the show recreated famous historic photographs for its own comedic ends, from the Hindenburg Disaster to the Fall of Saigon.

Many thanks to Criminalsimpsons on Twitter for bringing this to our attention. Marvellous!

1.

Famous Historical Photos Recreated By The Simpsons 📸 -a thread pic.twitter.com/FplImgQuIm — Criminalsimpsons (@Criminalsimpson) March 22, 2023

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

BONUS If you enjoyed those images, check out the ones in this thread.

All Movie references in the golden seasons of The Simpsons ✨ – a thread IG 📸 Criminalsimpsons pic.twitter.com/6uQs22KJHB — Criminalsimpsons (@Criminalsimpson) November 2, 2022

Source @Criminalsimpson Image @Criminalsimpson