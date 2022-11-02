18 times Simpsons screenshots matched up beautifully with album covers
There’s a theory that nothing happens that hasn’t already been predicted by The Simpsons.
For example, there was the FIFA corruption trial, the horsemeat scandal …and the Trump presidency.
But it turns out that there’s also a Simpson’s screenshot for loads of your favourite album covers – and some you hate.
They’ve been lovingly assembled by the @SimpsonsAlbums Twitter account and we’ve gathered some favourites.
1.
Joy Division- Closer (1980) pic.twitter.com/O5HIUghRIB
— Simpsons Albums (@SimpsonsAlbums) October 27, 2022
2.
Elvis Costello- My Aim is True (1977) pic.twitter.com/DP6nAquGrx
— Simpsons Albums (@SimpsonsAlbums) October 26, 2022
3.
Tyler, the Creator- Wolf (2013) pic.twitter.com/3z6xIQTvqA
— Simpsons Albums (@SimpsonsAlbums) October 22, 2022
4.
The National- Boxer (2007) pic.twitter.com/IxFVzLJuAR
— Simpsons Albums (@SimpsonsAlbums) October 30, 2022
5.
David Bowie- Low (1976) pic.twitter.com/K9iHKQfRoO
— Simpsons Albums (@SimpsonsAlbums) October 23, 2022
6.
Kate Bush- Hounds of Love (1985) pic.twitter.com/HACT7yA2bT
— Simpsons Albums (@SimpsonsAlbums) October 22, 2022
7.
Weezer- Weezer (Blue Album) (1994) pic.twitter.com/2hzvbupuh0
— Simpsons Albums (@SimpsonsAlbums) October 24, 2022
8.
Aphex Twin- Come to Daddy (1997) pic.twitter.com/CMl3RHQs6w
— Simpsons Albums (@SimpsonsAlbums) October 24, 2022
9.
Rammstein- Mutter (2001) pic.twitter.com/Xsk5wlIFLH
— Simpsons Albums (@SimpsonsAlbums) October 24, 2022