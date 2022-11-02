Pics

18 times Simpsons screenshots matched up beautifully with album covers

Poke Staff. Updated November 2nd, 2022

There’s a theory that nothing happens that hasn’t already been predicted by The Simpsons.

For example, there was the FIFA corruption trial, the horsemeat scandal …and the Trump presidency.

But it turns out that there’s also a Simpson’s screenshot for loads of your favourite album covers – and some you hate.

They’ve been lovingly assembled by the @SimpsonsAlbums Twitter account and we’ve gathered some favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2