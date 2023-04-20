Of all the Barry Humphries clips going viral, none tops this hilarious Dermot O’Leary exchange

Celebrity

Sending our very best wishes to the great Barry Humphries, who is being treated in hospital following complications after hip surgery.

There were no end of messages of goodwill for the comic master behind Barry Humphries and Sir Les Patterson on Twitter, such as this from Adam Hills.

Barry Humphries is one of the most important forces in Australian Comedy. None of us would be where we are without him blazing a trail for us all to follow. I’m crossing my fingers and whatever toes I have for a speedy recovery. — Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) April 20, 2023

And this, from Reece Shearsmith.

Speediest of recoveries to the incomparable Barry Humphries. Total genius. — Reece Shearsmith (@ReeceShearsmith) April 19, 2023

And the news of his hospital treatment sent lots of clips viral …

Barry Humphries aka Dame Edna Everage meets Tom Jones pic.twitter.com/gztrsk5Q2c — leejones (@gymdude_16) April 19, 2023

God bless Barry Humphries, who’s been admitted to hospital. One of the funniest humans on the planet. pic.twitter.com/d89C1bmRBA — James Hanson (@jhansonradio) April 19, 2023

The great Barry Humphries – irreplaceable comedian of course, but also bibliophile, book collector and Roxburghe Club member – is seriously unwell in hospital. Sending every possible wish for his speedy recovery. Here he is as the immortal Sir Les Patterson. pic.twitter.com/0FLOIBBwf8 — Incunabula (@incunabula) April 19, 2023

Sending my best wishes to Barry Humphries. Barry's timing has always been astonishing. Here's Dame Edna Everage effortlessly turning Martin Sheen into a giggling mess.

Get well soon, Barry. pic.twitter.com/0NlcWVrZIx — The Sting (@TSting18) April 19, 2023

A special moment and a HUGE laugh. A Yorkshirewoman, by the way, was some kind of gay naval term that only Barry would know that ted Heath would know too. Another side of that myseterious infinite @Barry_Humphries genius. pic.twitter.com/SlmBqWSnlW — Paul Dornan (@PaulADornan) April 19, 2023

But none were better than this magnificent exchange with Dermot O’Leary on ITV’s This Morning.

Barry Humphries congratulating Dermot O'Leary on This Morning for "coming out" never ever fails to me make laugh! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9vZxN1fVP4 — Lewis (@lewispringle) April 19, 2023

Get well soon, Barry Humphries.

Source Twitter @lewispringle