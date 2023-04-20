Celebrity

Of all the Barry Humphries clips going viral, none tops this hilarious Dermot O’Leary exchange

John Plunkett. Updated April 20th, 2023

Sending our very best wishes to the great Barry Humphries, who is being treated in hospital following complications after hip surgery.

There were no end of messages of goodwill for the comic master behind Barry Humphries and Sir Les Patterson on Twitter, such as this from Adam Hills.

And this, from Reece Shearsmith.

And the news of his hospital treatment sent lots of clips viral …

But none were better than this magnificent exchange with Dermot O’Leary on ITV’s This Morning.

Get well soon, Barry Humphries.

Source Twitter @lewispringle