15 weird, wonderful or downright toxic toilets from property listings

Pics

When people are searching for a new home, there are some very important things on the wishlist, such as the right number of rooms, the size of garden and, of course, location, location, location.

But it’s also crucial that the toilets are not an absolute nightmare.

These examples come from property listings online, and some are definitely better than others. 1. The family that poops together …



(Via)

2. Extreme en suite



(Via)

3. Spacious



(Via)

4. Everybody needs a disco toilet



(Via)

5. Why is the toilet by the front door?



(Via)

6. Limited wardrobe space



(Via)

7. When you’re busy in the workshop and get caught short



(Via)

8. Cosy



(Via)

9. “What’s that noise in the attic?” “Er …”



(Via)

10. When you can’t get a ticket for the Orient Express



(Via)

11. Not everything needs to be open plan



(Via)

12. Not enough bleach in the world



(Via)

13. Walls are overrated



(Via)

14. Water closet



(Via)

15. Hazmat suit essential



(Via)

BONUS – They could all have been worse – so much worse.



(Via)

READ MORE

18 of the weirdest things found in public toilets

Source r/SpottedOnRightMove Image r/SpottedOnRightMove