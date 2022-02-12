18 of the weirdest things found in public toilets
It’s a truth universally acknowledged that going into a public toilet involves a hygiene coin toss of epic proportions, with some toilets worthy of actual awards for aesthetics and others in dire need of a hazmat suit dispenser at the door.
A Redditor named u/Yoprobro13 took to r/AskReddit with a question about public toilets.
What is the weirdest thing you found in a public toilet?
As you might imagine, there were a lot of frankly horrific answers, but we left them alone and collected some that shouldn’t give you nighmares.
1.
A seagull eating a bag of Doritos.
ATXKLIPHURD
2.
A live goldfish and whole rotisserie chicken.
willc2580
3.
A bag of peach rings in a zip lock bag. My friend gave me $10 to eat one.
JuanTheNumber
4.
On holiday in New York, I was doing my thing in a cubicle when an arm appears with a business card under the stall door. I took it because I panicked but it was surreal.
ClocksOnTime
5.
Someone gift wrapped a urinal.
abandonedxearth
6.
I used to work at a hotel and one of the toilets wasn’t working one time because someone had put a bunch of oranges in the tank.
dontcha_know
7.
I found a copy of “The hitchhikers guide to the galaxy” hardcover copy once. I still have it. It felt like a fitting place to find it, just something unexpected.
CrawlinOutTheFallout
8.
I once found a human tooth, resting on top of the TP dispenser, after a Widespread Panic concert, in North Carolina.
IAteHippieGumbo
9.
A guy washing his hands with the urinal water.
KeepItReal911