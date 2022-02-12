18 of the weirdest things found in public toilets

Life

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that going into a public toilet involves a hygiene coin toss of epic proportions, with some toilets worthy of actual awards for aesthetics and others in dire need of a hazmat suit dispenser at the door.

A Redditor named u/Yoprobro13 took to r/AskReddit with a question about public toilets.

What is the weirdest thing you found in a public toilet?

As you might imagine, there were a lot of frankly horrific answers, but we left them alone and collected some that shouldn’t give you nighmares.

1.

A seagull eating a bag of Doritos.

ATXKLIPHURD

2.

A live goldfish and whole rotisserie chicken.

willc2580



3.

A bag of peach rings in a zip lock bag. My friend gave me $10 to eat one.

JuanTheNumber

4.

On holiday in New York, I was doing my thing in a cubicle when an arm appears with a business card under the stall door. I took it because I panicked but it was surreal.

ClocksOnTime

5.

Someone gift wrapped a urinal.

abandonedxearth

6.

I used to work at a hotel and one of the toilets wasn’t working one time because someone had put a bunch of oranges in the tank.

dontcha_know



7.

I found a copy of “The hitchhikers guide to the galaxy” hardcover copy once. I still have it. It felt like a fitting place to find it, just something unexpected.

CrawlinOutTheFallout

8.

I once found a human tooth, resting on top of the TP dispenser, after a Widespread Panic concert, in North Carolina.

IAteHippieGumbo

9.