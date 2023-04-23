‘Which fictional character do you love but wouldn’t stand in real life?’ – 22 contenders
A Reddit user named u/fittingpenguin asked this –
Which fictional character do you love but wouldn’t stand in real life?
We can all immediately think of characters we can’t stand, but the extra challenge made it more interesting. These names cropped up a lot –
1.
Emojicatcher997
2.
Depending on your mood, Luna Lovegood is a delightful person to who will drop random stories to brighten your day.. or the most annoying person you’ve ever been around.
Chapea12
3.
Greg House. While he would save my life DX my health issue, he would be exhausting to socialize in real life due to his constant sarcasm and boundary crossing.
No-Distance425
4.
The entire cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
itllgetworse
5.
Donkey from Shrek.
PresentDog2606
6.
Han Solo. He seems like he’d be a bad friend. He wouldn’t pay you on time if at all.
THEJbird
7.
Nefthys
8.
Tony Stark. I’m not personally one to get annoyed easy but I’m sure many people would hate him. Especially considering he’s a billionaire.
FudgeSlap
9.
The 11th Doctor. He’s awesome… But he would be absolutely the most annoying person I might have ever met.
TheGopnikCZ
10.
If I had shaggy and scooby eating all the food in the house, Nahh I’m good 😅😂.
Raeeoflight
11.
Peter Griffin I would punch him so hard.
Breaktime1
12.
MadsMixx
13.
Very few people would actually survive living with Sheldon Cooper…
Grandpa Creedie
14.
Goku seems like he would be incredibly irritating to be around for more than a few minutes.
CarterS20884
15.
Don Draper. Fascinating character but a horrible man.
daveysprocket001
16.
Leslie Knope. Love her, but can you imagine knowing someone like that irl?
Marblez30
17.
Piper Chapman from Orange is the New Black
Leading-Professor-80
18.
I wanted to be Kevin McCallister as a kid.
I now realize he’s the biggest brat in the world and I almost activity root for the Wet Bandits.
Marquis-de-Skianook
19.
CreativeHeight
20.
Sherlock Holmes… Insufferable know it all.
YesterdayFearless
21.
Loki. He is a complex and interesting character on screen. But irl, he would be an awful and annoying being who would give everyone severe trust issues
Fabulous-Simple7450
22.
Mr Darcy from Jane Austen’s pride and prejudice
ExternalWishbone475
This suggestion from u/Much-Committee-355 seemed like kicking a puppy.
Ted Lasso, all my coaches have been very no-nonsense guys
Source r/AskReddit Image Screengrab