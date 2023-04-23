‘Which fictional character do you love but wouldn’t stand in real life?’ – 22 contenders

Entertainment

A Reddit user named u/fittingpenguin asked this –

Which fictional character do you love but wouldn’t stand in real life?

We can all immediately think of characters we can’t stand, but the extra challenge made it more interesting. These names cropped up a lot –

Emojicatcher997

Via

Depending on your mood, Luna Lovegood is a delightful person to who will drop random stories to brighten your day.. or the most annoying person you’ve ever been around.

Chapea12

Greg House. While he would save my life DX my health issue, he would be exhausting to socialize in real life due to his constant sarcasm and boundary crossing.

No-Distance425

The entire cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

itllgetworse

Donkey from Shrek.

PresentDog2606

Han Solo. He seems like he’d be a bad friend. He wouldn’t pay you on time if at all.

THEJbird

Nefthys

Via

Tony Stark. I’m not personally one to get annoyed easy but I’m sure many people would hate him. Especially considering he’s a billionaire.

FudgeSlap

The 11th Doctor. He’s awesome… But he would be absolutely the most annoying person I might have ever met.

TheGopnikCZ

If I had shaggy and scooby eating all the food in the house, Nahh I’m good 😅😂.

Raeeoflight

Peter Griffin I would punch him so hard.

Breaktime1

MadsMixx

Via

Very few people would actually survive living with Sheldon Cooper…

Grandpa Creedie

Goku seems like he would be incredibly irritating to be around for more than a few minutes.

CarterS20884

Don Draper. Fascinating character but a horrible man.

daveysprocket001

Leslie Knope. Love her, but can you imagine knowing someone like that irl?

Marblez30

Piper Chapman from Orange is the New Black

Leading-Professor-80

I wanted to be Kevin McCallister as a kid. I now realize he’s the biggest brat in the world and I almost activity root for the Wet Bandits.

Marquis-de-Skianook

CreativeHeight

Via

Sherlock Holmes… Insufferable know it all.

YesterdayFearless

Loki. He is a complex and interesting character on screen. But irl, he would be an awful and annoying being who would give everyone severe trust issues

Fabulous-Simple7450

Mr Darcy from Jane Austen’s pride and prejudice

ExternalWishbone475

This suggestion from u/Much-Committee-355 seemed like kicking a puppy.

Ted Lasso, all my coaches have been very no-nonsense guys



Source r/AskReddit Image Screengrab