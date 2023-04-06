‘What’s the first sign that a movie is going to be bad?’ 21 dead giveaways
Redditor u/Snoo_19146 asked Reddit a good question.
What’s the first sign that a movie is going to be bad?
We all have those cues to switch over – or allow ourselves a snooze in the cinema – and they might be in this list.
1.
If there are multiple trailers for a comedy movie, but they use the same joke in all of them.
Jelecel865
2.
Diesel07012012
Via
3.
When I wanna get up to get some snacks 5 mins into the movie but don’t pause it because I feel like “I’m probably not missing out on much”.
Anskin12
4.
Every Hallmark Christmas movie.
HeavyWeapons057
5.
If it’s a non-modern piece with modern hair and makeup in it.
Publandlady
6.
Perfectly shaved legs and pits in a dystopian Mad Max-esque future/ Walking Dead scenario.
Gotta run for our lives, danger around every corner, but first I must wax.
PotatoPixie90210
7.
Characters think they are funny because they speak loudly
Drod3333
8.
“Just because you’re my brother…” so that we know they’re related.
I can’t even recall the last time I talked to my sister and said a sentence out loud about her being my sister.
TubGirlBossBabe
9.
You can look at the ad and already tell how the story will start and end.
Frenzi-Wolf
10.
“So you’re probably wondering how I got here…”
*Fade to black
3 WEEKS EARLIER.
JoanieTightLips
11.
HotLikesSauce69
Via