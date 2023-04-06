‘What’s the first sign that a movie is going to be bad?’ 21 dead giveaways

Entertainment

Redditor u/Snoo_19146 asked Reddit a good question.

What’s the first sign that a movie is going to be bad?

We all have those cues to switch over – or allow ourselves a snooze in the cinema – and they might be in this list.

1.

If there are multiple trailers for a comedy movie, but they use the same joke in all of them.

Jelecel865

2.



Diesel07012012

Via

3.

When I wanna get up to get some snacks 5 mins into the movie but don’t pause it because I feel like “I’m probably not missing out on much”.

Anskin12

4.

Every Hallmark Christmas movie.

HeavyWeapons057

5.

If it’s a non-modern piece with modern hair and makeup in it.

Publandlady

6.

Perfectly shaved legs and pits in a dystopian Mad Max-esque future/ Walking Dead scenario. Gotta run for our lives, danger around every corner, but first I must wax.

PotatoPixie90210

7.

Characters think they are funny because they speak loudly

Drod3333

8.

“Just because you’re my brother…” so that we know they’re related. I can’t even recall the last time I talked to my sister and said a sentence out loud about her being my sister.

TubGirlBossBabe

9.

You can look at the ad and already tell how the story will start and end.

Frenzi-Wolf

10.

“So you’re probably wondering how I got here…” *Fade to black 3 WEEKS EARLIER.

JoanieTightLips

11.