17 funniest celebrity reactions to Elon Musk taking away their Twitter blue tick

Celebrity

Elon Musk took time out from the ‘rapid unscheduled disassembly’ of his latest rocket launch to remove people’s blue ticks on Twitter.

Previously a (mostly) reliable indicator that people really are who they say they are, celebrities were among the most high profile of people to lose their ticks (unless they’re prepared to pay for them).

And we mention this because some of them said farewell in particularly entertaining style, and here are 17 of the best.

1.

No longer verified?

Excellent. Bum. Tit. Willy. Willy. Wank. — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) April 20, 2023

2.

I lost my blue tick but your rocket blew up so who’s the real loser — Greg James (@gregjames) April 20, 2023

3.

Elon took my blue check away! I’m unverified! After all these years and thousands of tweets and free content, this worm has the nerve to de-certify me! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 20, 2023

4.

Elmo will miss you, little blue check mark. But don’t worry everybody, Elmo is still Elmo! ❤️ — Elmo (@elmo) April 20, 2023

5.

I am no longer verified, so I have no way of knowing if I am really me. I'm just going to have to look at myself in the mirror before I log on & say "ARE YOU A ROBOT? ARE YOU? JUST TELL ME!" — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) April 20, 2023

6.

This has always been a parody account. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) April 21, 2023

7.

AhHHHHHH! My Blue Tick!!!! AAAAARGHHH! OWWWWW! OWWWWW! — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) April 20, 2023

8.

The Lost Tick Farewell tick, I am deflated,

And must go unvalidated,

On the scrapheap now, a dud,

But ticks are known to suck the blood,

To be a somebody is nice,

But eight quid is too high a price. — Pam Ayres MBE (@PamAyres) April 21, 2023

9.