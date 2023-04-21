24 explosive reactions to the ‘rapid unscheduled disassembly’ of Elon Musk’s massive rocket

News

After a frozen valve delayed the launch of Elon Musk‘s SpaceX Starship on Monday, the enormous unmanned rocket finally launched on Thursday, only to expode four minutes later. Less SpaceX than Space-ex.

Here’s the whole sequence.

The biggest and most powerful rocket ever built, Space X's Starship, launches in Texas before a "rapid unscheduled disassembly" during ascenthttps://t.co/hRvf4jIThd pic.twitter.com/XJ8YCayRF2 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 20, 2023

And here’s where the BBC got that extraordinary euphemism.

SpaceX are calling it “a rapid unscheduled disassembly”. We aren't rocket scientists, but here in Yorkshire we'd call that an explosionpic.twitter.com/jDQTdMb9Gq — Yorkshire Bylines (@YorksBylines) April 20, 2023

Despite the rumoured cost of £3 billion – and the debris raining down over a wide area of Texas – Elon Musk also spun it as a win.

Tweeters, however, saw the comedy potential.

1.

Twitter’s not been ruined by Elon Musk, it’s just experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly… — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 20, 2023

2.

Rapid unscheduled disassembly is also my approach to DIY. https://t.co/Y8B429SGc4 — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) April 20, 2023

3.

Who among us has not experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly? — John Green (@sportswithjohn) April 20, 2023

4.

NARRATOR: For context, the streets of most British cities at 2am on a Friday night bear witness to a 'rapid unscheduled disassembly' by young drinkers. pic.twitter.com/CgwJEiCGFC — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) April 20, 2023

5.

SpaceX announces that it will address today’s rapid unscheduled disassembly by firing its verified engineers and replacing them with members of the public who will pay Elon $8/month to be called “Engineers” pic.twitter.com/ly6hwGNyYO — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 20, 2023

6.

Let it be known that I too am experiencing a rapid unscheduled disassembly known as “middle age” https://t.co/ocYH25QVwA — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) April 20, 2023

7.

I told Dominic Raab I was thinking about sacking him and he told me he was thinking about giving my testicles a rapid unscheduled disassembly. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) April 20, 2023

8.

The operation was a success, but the patient died. https://t.co/WClKYP9ozY — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) April 20, 2023

9.

i do not destroy my toys. they simply experience. a rapid unscheduled disassembly. this has nothing to do with me — Thoughts of Dog (@dog_feelings) April 20, 2023

10.

11.

We are living in either a simulation, a Kurt Vonnegut book, or both. https://t.co/3YKd63Yxwg — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) April 20, 2023

12.