This sweary Australian upcycling review takes a turn – and it’s comedy gold

TikToker The Baron – @theactualbaron – has amassed more than 600,000 followers with his funny and very sweary videos, many of which are reacting to other TikTok content.

He went viral with this understandably exasperated reaction to a bizarre pasta recipe.

He also recently engaged with this bit of outdoor upcycling, and you really have to watch to the end. It’s very funny, and as ever – there’s a lot of NSFW language.

“He’s not making a timber fucking hotplate, I hope.”

Here’s what people had to say about The Baron’s reaction – and the upcycled cocktail bar.

Well that escalated… slowly.

carl

Buy a $300 mini bar, or buy a $1200 Traeger and waste half a day turning into a mini bar….hmmm 😳

sturenmac

Good lord I was losing my mind… but then at the end it was like he talked me down.

deathgetsdrunk

I’m with you. Oh my god put me out of my misery already and just tell me.

Heidi Davenport

Good Gordon Ramsay impersonation!!😂😂😂😂😂

joey

I’m watching him put the wood shelving and the velcro in there and I’m like ‘sir, you know wood burns right’, lol.

Rj Ott

It’s law that you have to snip the scissors twice before using them, same with pliers tongs and grabbers.

Gohan Son

Songs from Emmet pointed out the flaw in the DIY project.

Now he’s got a mini bar but no BBQ 😂

As a bonus, here’s The Baron reacting to the culinary opposite of the pasta ragebait.

That really is a win.

