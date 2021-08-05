Ozzy Man has dropped a hilarious and very sweary review of garbos – that’s ‘binmen’ to the rest of us
Australian comedian, Ethan Marrell, has been entertaining the masses via his YouTube channel for years, but if you’re asking “Who?”, it’s because he’s far better known as Ozzy Man.
As Ozzy Man, he adds his voiceover reviews to video clips of all manner of things, such as chess games, life hacks and even that Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah Winfrey.
His most recent video delves into those unsung heroes of all our lives – refuse collectors, a.k.a. ‘binmen’, but referred to by Ozzy Man as “garbos”.
Be warned – there’s a lot of swearing.
This is the kind of stuff School doesn’t want you to know about.
OwO
He shared the review on Twitter.
Energetic Garbos, Fuck yes.
Full commentary is up on me YouTube. #ozzymanreviews #garbagemen #commentary pic.twitter.com/SYUWqK08ie
— Ozzy Man Reviews (@OzzyManReviews) August 4, 2021
Tweeters were impressed – not just by the review, but also by the garbos.
You are legendary. Funny as fuck 😂
— Neil Rodda (@rodda291) August 4, 2021
I mean this tho… this man is on another level 🎉🦾
Does what he does perfectly 😍
This is the definition of do whatever you do with a passion ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/O1ni5Ju8RW
— Aroshe (@ArosheG) August 4, 2021
In early adulthood when my brother was getting right into fitness, he wanted to be a Garbo for the night shift fitness work. https://t.co/vzy3DXqs0b
— Fully 💉 🥇 #Assange (@ScepticalAussie) August 4, 2021
Ozzy Man – creating garbo stans via humour and swearing.
