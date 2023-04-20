Celebrity

King Charles will have small shards from the cross of Jesus at the coronation – allegedly

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 20th, 2023

The ‘slimmed down’ coronation plans are currently estimated to cost around £100 million of taxpayers’ money. That would fund a lot of nurses – even on a living wage.

A new detail has emerged regarding the solemn procession ahead of the ceremony.

There have been many reported relics of Jesus and the saints – some less convincing than others, such as the 36 ‘genuine’ nails from the cross, various things reported to be the foreskin of Christ from his circumcision …

Ew No GIFfrom Ew GIFs

And, in the Chapel of the Milk Grotto in Bethlehem, a supposed remnant of breast milk from the Virgin Mary.

from Arrested Development GIFs via Gfycat

Some people – and by ‘some’, we mean ‘most’ – were a little sceptical about the true origins of the coronation cross shards, and much hilarity ensued.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Author Otto English reflected the feelings of many people.

READ MORE

New coronation invitations just dropped – 19 favourite reactions

Source Sky News Image SHVETS Production on Pexels