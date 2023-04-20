King Charles will have small shards from the cross of Jesus at the coronation – allegedly

Celebrity

The ‘slimmed down’ coronation plans are currently estimated to cost around £100 million of taxpayers’ money. That would fund a lot of nurses – even on a living wage.

We should be properly funding the NHS and other public services We should not be funding vanity projects like this#FairPayForNursing #OurNHShttps://t.co/FidDoidwZP — NHS Nurses (@SocialistNHS) April 19, 2023

A new detail has emerged regarding the solemn procession ahead of the ceremony.

Small shards of wood from what some believe is the True Cross on which Jesus was crucified have been incorporated into a cross that will lead King Charles' coronation procession https://t.co/HznsHk7lPl — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 19, 2023

There have been many reported relics of Jesus and the saints – some less convincing than others, such as the 36 ‘genuine’ nails from the cross, various things reported to be the foreskin of Christ from his circumcision …

And, in the Chapel of the Milk Grotto in Bethlehem, a supposed remnant of breast milk from the Virgin Mary.

Some people – and by ‘some’, we mean ‘most’ – were a little sceptical about the true origins of the coronation cross shards, and much hilarity ensued.

everyone else in the world watching this coronation nonsense like https://t.co/stgvSgvu8i pic.twitter.com/qtKmoZ99KC — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 19, 2023

Other ceremonial items will include the Turin Shroud, Adam's apple and a resplendent set of clothes made by two travelling tailors that are invisible to stupid people. pic.twitter.com/wNoZVgc9yq — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 19, 2023

relics of his suffering to be used in a display of vast wealth & imperial power, just what he would have wanted https://t.co/59OjB6rGUU — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) April 19, 2023

I'm told there are enough pieces of the original cross in circulation to build a Royal yacht. https://t.co/oXN0RGnt9x — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) April 19, 2023

"I once sold a cross to the Church of England and told them it was used in Jesus's crucifixion" pic.twitter.com/zMDIi1qZqm — Lee 💙 (@billbo1977) April 19, 2023

King's coronation: Cross containing 'bits of the bar that Delboy fell through' to be used in procession https://t.co/Vau9n82FOf — christhebarker (@christhebarker) April 19, 2023

Will he also have bits of Santa’s beard in his big cape? — Jane Slavin (@JaneSlavin) April 19, 2023

imagine being Jesus, looking down at humanity and seeing the pope re-gifting part of the device they used to kill you https://t.co/yayYXVk9Wm — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 19, 2023

Lol. The Pope will be sending a quiche from the last supper next. https://t.co/rtJpyLvBtQ — Rob Dicken (@1970RobD) April 19, 2023

“And, your Maj, I’ll also throw in the cutlery used at the Last Supper.” pic.twitter.com/vCfrZok4Em — James Withers (@JamesRWithers) April 19, 2023

I still have the original nails used in an old ice cream tub in my shed. — i.am.sam ©️ (@TallAsWeUsed2b) April 19, 2023

"I have here a true relic, a shard from our Lord Jesus Christ's crucifixion"

"I've got 12 boxes of those too, you can have oak, beech, elm or ash." https://t.co/rddzK4eaOv pic.twitter.com/Omv9dSHypY — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) April 19, 2023

Provider of crucifixion shards by appointment to HM The King. pic.twitter.com/W28FtSqyb7 — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) April 19, 2023

Or how about this VERY limited edition Holy Bible? pic.twitter.com/90EdqQVHLM — @Colin Kee (@TheColinKee) April 19, 2023

Shards of the true cross? Weak. If we're going full reliquary fun times, I want the Crown of Thorns and at least three (3) finger bones https://t.co/qCd9nX0kpy — Tabitha McIntosh (@TabitaSurge) April 19, 2023

Author Otto English reflected the feelings of many people.

Whatever happened to Charles's slimmed down coronation? Latest estimates put the cost at £100 million – and that's quite apart from the shards of cross and unicorn horns. Another matter entirely if they were dipping into their own pockets but we're paying for it. pic.twitter.com/LnQEpbXWKY — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 19, 2023

