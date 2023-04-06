New coronation invitations just dropped – 19 favourite reactions

Celebrity

With just over a month to go to the big day, invitations to the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla have been sent out. We’d have thought they’d have done it sooner to give people a chance to buy the right hat and get somebody to mind the kids, but what do we know?

Coronation invites issued by King Charles and 'Queen Camilla' https://t.co/QqHl3Oe7J8 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 5, 2023

Referring to Camilla as ‘Queen Camilla’ rather than ‘Queen Consort’ raised some eyebrows.

I thought she was Queen Consort? Where did Queen Camilla come from? — Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) April 5, 2023

I just can't believe she's going to be Queen Camilla. I've gotta hand it to her. Boss level sidechick trajectory — Bolu Babalola 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) April 5, 2023

The design of the invitation turned out to be very heavily floral – and a little pagan.

🚨 The Coronation invitation is revealed! Designed by heraldic artist Andrew Jamieson and featuring a floral border including meadow wildflowers, it will be printed on recycled card 📸 : Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/SRSMMlwKYe — The Burgon Society (@burgonsoc) April 4, 2023

The Burgon Society‘s thread goes into more detail about the symbolism of the design, if you’re into that sort of thing, but we were more interested in what everyone had to say about it all. 1. I love this. Particularly I love the thought of Charles saying in his Charles voice "put in a bee?" and "unicorn tongue in or out?" and "what about an insane blue Gruffalo pig thing in the corner but with yellow toenails?" and "just make sure people think I've done shrooms" etc pic.twitter.com/d13qZJBSyv — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) April 5, 2023

I'm not doing this pic.twitter.com/q9rBgxkPh4 — Barbarossa Smith ✨ (@barbarossa69) April 5, 2023

If I went to this party and didn’t get jelly & ice cream I’d be furious. https://t.co/aMzWOYDzSv — Alistair Barrie (@AlistairBarrie) April 5, 2023

Is it just me, or does the coronation invitation give off adult coloring book vibes? 👀 pic.twitter.com/H98KUbDmGB — ✨Amelie 🕰️ ✨ (@TheLakesDuchess) April 5, 2023

ugh, right after I got andrew jamieson's designs back for *my* coronation invitations. friday couldn't come sooner. https://t.co/2ki8tAz3Vi — yahanditsyaboyrobert🦌 (@YourGoodFriendR) April 5, 2023

"Arrggh!! Get it away from me!" pic.twitter.com/gs1YjL6w77 — Ancient Spoonbill (@AncientSpoonbil) April 5, 2023

Queen Camilla. Don’t hate the player, hate the game. pic.twitter.com/Qq0ADZCc4A — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) April 5, 2023

they’ve made the jolly green giant sweetcorn guy too wide in the face!!! — jack rooke 👋 (@jackrooke) April 5, 2023

