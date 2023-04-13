Politics

Jacob Rees-Mogg says doctors shouldn’t strike – 14 sick burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 13th, 2023

Do you ever do anything without first asking yourself “What would Jacob Rees-Mogg do?” Of course you don’t. Why would you take that risk?

We expect the junior doctors face quite a dilemma ahead of their next day of striking for pay restoration, after the MP for Edwardian funeral homes tweeted this

We’re sure the strikes will grind to a halt and doctors will happily plough on for £14 per hour on understaffed wards with exhausted colleagues, now that they’ve seen that.

Everybody else, though? They weren’t too happy about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Rees-Mogg seems to have forgotten something.

READ MORE

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s religious hot take on gender identity got biblically owned

Source Jacob-Rees Mogg Image Screengrab, Screengrab