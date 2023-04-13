Jacob Rees-Mogg says doctors shouldn’t strike – 14 sick burns

Politics

Do you ever do anything without first asking yourself “What would Jacob Rees-Mogg do?” Of course you don’t. Why would you take that risk?

We expect the junior doctors face quite a dilemma ahead of their next day of striking for pay restoration, after the MP for Edwardian funeral homes tweeted this –

We’re sure the strikes will grind to a halt and doctors will happily plough on for £14 per hour on understaffed wards with exhausted colleagues, now that they’ve seen that.

Everybody else, though? They weren’t too happy about it.

1.

They want more than £14 an hour for the most demanding and pressured job in the country. They're watching the NHS hemmorage money to private firms and having to worry about rent. But the NHS needs to keep failing doesn't it to carry on being sold off.. https://t.co/mIf3pZrgxY — Lucy Beaumont (@LucyABeaumont) April 12, 2023

2.

Doctors should not need to strike. https://t.co/WVfUuRyXyi — Andrew Parnall – Member, Anti Brexit Dark Forces (@dontbrexitfixit) April 12, 2023

3.

Give it a rest Moggy. You don’t even use the NHS. You have a Private Doctor and Health Insurance Cover. So shut it Satan — Natalie Rowe (@RealNatalieRowe) April 12, 2023

4.

They'll just quit and go to Australia where they're properly valued https://t.co/ZdFzpRrqbg — Roy Gillett: British, European & H. Sapiens (@woollyliberal) April 12, 2023

5.

MPs should not lay prostrate on the benches https://t.co/5lhPnGciDH — MsJones #cep (@TickyW) April 12, 2023

6.

Meanwhile…..

Hancock: I want £1,500 an hour

Kwarteng: I want £1,250 an hour

Junior doctors: We want £19 an hourpic.twitter.com/9iK3D6MEOd — Central Bylines (@CentralBylines) April 12, 2023

7.

Oo, is this like a sentence association game? Let me try: "People who avoid paying tax by off-shoring their investments should not be able to be MPs." — Софі 🇺🇦🚜🌻🍉 (@FunSoph) April 12, 2023

8.

You shouldn’t be any where near the power of this country. But hey ho — Dr Ellie (@Dr_Ellie) April 12, 2023

9.

MPs shouldn't be corrupt & have Offshore accounts with millions of pounds stashed away. https://t.co/mN5uSYaetz — Kerry♀️…..#GTTO 😁💪 (@Rozkez67) April 12, 2023

10.

Luckily, nobody cares what you say.

On a separate note, why are you spouting spangles for cash when you should be serving your constituents? — Stormzy💙 (@Nurseborisbash) April 12, 2023

11.

Jacob is fuming because he had to stick the leeches for his melancholy on by himself. https://t.co/W72rLrpu27 — Florence 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@LoxyFlo) April 12, 2023

12.

MPs shouldn't have two fucking jobs. And certainly shouldn't be allowed to present a show on what is described as a "news" station. But here we are. https://t.co/q4gPrqmHZP — Ian Morris 🐀 (@IanMorris78) April 12, 2023

13.

No, they shouldn't. Nobody knows that more than they do. So isn't it utterly shameful that after 13 years of Tory they feel that they have no other option? — Jacquie H 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@shroommuse) April 12, 2023

14.

You should try living on £14 an hour and then comment. — Kate Wilton (@KateWilton1) April 12, 2023

Rees-Mogg seems to have forgotten something.

You're a Brexiteer aren't you, Jacob? We've got loads of cash to pay the NHS staff properly, right? pic.twitter.com/LauqKFjY4m — Frank Forthright (@NewsForthright) April 12, 2023

