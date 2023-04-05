Jacob Rees-Mogg’s religious hot take on gender identity got biblically owned

Politics

We don’t often choose to share GB News clips, just in case they get deleted after being legally challenged for self-IDing as news, but here’s one of Jacob Rees-Mogg‘s recent ‘Moggalogues’ – this one on gender identity.

tl;dr – ‘Down with that sort of thing.’

'I can now exclusively reveal that I in fact identify as not having a gender identity, because I don’t believe such a thing exists. It is not for us to overrule the work of God.'@Jacob_Rees_Mogg gives his take on the damning Policy Exchange report. pic.twitter.com/MPUyGJKdZP — GB News (@GBNEWS) March 30, 2023

It’s no surprise that GB “News” is pushing a report from one of the Tufton Street Massive so beloved of Brexiters, but Rees-Mogg’s biblical argument might not have done their culture war drum-banging as much good as he’d have liked.

"I don't believe in something that's real because I believe in something that's made up." https://t.co/FBonVjKYVU — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) March 31, 2023

Is it any surprise when people state that religion should never be allowed anywhere near politics!

You can justify any shameful policy by doing it in the name of some god! — Brian Lewis (@brian_lewis67) March 31, 2023

You can identify as a decent human being for all that most people care

We don't have to believe you. https://t.co/65Iz9Ja4Gm — David of Nottingham (@DavidofNotting1) March 31, 2023

Love thy neighbour. It doesn’t get any simpler than that, yet you ignore it daily — Bren Dan (@_Brendan01_) March 30, 2023

If God did exist then we wouldn't be seeing the rancid slice of bacon in a suit we call 'you' every fucking day. https://t.co/1yMGabi9Wd — Ian Hall (@Ian64) March 31, 2023

"Where is the check, where is the balance?" asks actual JRM on, wait for it, GB News! Brilliant satire. — Nadim Baba (@NadimJBaba) March 31, 2023

A prime example of Right-wing comedy? https://t.co/ZaV6gtZ8Up — Mike W 🔶️ #FBR (@mikew4EU) March 31, 2023

Are you going to follow all the Christian ideals or just be selective? pic.twitter.com/PLmldsEptV — Captain Easychord (@sudden_stars) March 31, 2023

The Moggalogue might have lost something in translation from 18th-century to modern English, because – well, look …

Congratulations on coming out as agender Jacob! 🥳👏 https://t.co/iedyuelwgZ — Jonesy 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇬🇧🇪🇺🌹🇺🇦 (@jonesy__nb__) March 30, 2023

Source GB News Image Screengrab