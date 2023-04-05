Politics

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s religious hot take on gender identity got biblically owned

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 5th, 2023

We don’t often choose to share GB News clips, just in case they get deleted after being legally challenged for self-IDing as news, but here’s one of Jacob Rees-Mogg‘s recent ‘Moggalogues’ – this one on gender identity.

tl;dr – ‘Down with that sort of thing.’

It’s no surprise that GB “News” is pushing a report from one of the Tufton Street Massive so beloved of Brexiters, but Rees-Mogg’s biblical argument might not have done their culture war drum-banging as much good as he’d have liked.

The Moggalogue might have lost something in translation from 18th-century to modern English, because – well, look …

