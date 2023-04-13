These AI artworks of how World Cup football would look if filmed by iconic film directors are totally on the ball

Pics

Illustrator and animator Mason London gave his AI art assistant a rather wonderful assignment. He gave the AI art generator, Midjourney, a selection of prompts to create images of football matches as they would appear if directed by iconic film directors.

The results are scarily impressive and you’ll be tempted to kneel before our new AI overlords.

Here’s how it went…

Ten iconic directors shoot the World Cup. More experiments with Midjourney & AI. 1. Wes Anderson pic.twitter.com/sxGSaVi63I — Mason London (@masonlondon) March 27, 2023

Back of the net! Other Twitter users were just as impressed, and some had their own suggestions…

Dude these are insane — Alfie Motion (@alfiemotion) March 27, 2023

These are incredibly accurate, wow — Till (@tillmusshoff) March 27, 2023

I love the Michael Bay one because there are 26 players on the pitch. Accurate portrayal of how he'd direct a World Cup movie — Chainleft (@ChainLeftist) March 27, 2023

I did something similar with Denis Villeneuve. pic.twitter.com/Lbm2NZq2y7 — Jack. (@Jack_Pow) March 28, 2023

Source Mason London Image Mason London