These AI artworks of how World Cup football would look if filmed by iconic film directors are totally on the ball
Illustrator and animator Mason London gave his AI art assistant a rather wonderful assignment. He gave the AI art generator, Midjourney, a selection of prompts to create images of football matches as they would appear if directed by iconic film directors.
The results are scarily impressive and you’ll be tempted to kneel before our new AI overlords.
Here’s how it went…
Ten iconic directors shoot the World Cup. More experiments with Midjourney & AI.
1. Wes Anderson pic.twitter.com/sxGSaVi63I
— Mason London (@masonlondon) March 27, 2023
2. Ridley Scott pic.twitter.com/3T201qVNC4
— Mason London (@masonlondon) March 27, 2023
3. Sofia Coppola pic.twitter.com/ZxVZnFKZh2
— Mason London (@masonlondon) March 27, 2023
4. Akira Kurosawa pic.twitter.com/gXsKH1Mkob
— Mason London (@masonlondon) March 27, 2023
5. Michael Bay pic.twitter.com/w1ew9eRf6A
— Mason London (@masonlondon) March 27, 2023
6. Spike Lee pic.twitter.com/bbsN55GlAy
— Mason London (@masonlondon) March 27, 2023
7. Alfred Hitchcock pic.twitter.com/Lb8qk47gf7
— Mason London (@masonlondon) March 27, 2023
8. François Truffaut pic.twitter.com/Q9v9t9LJ2A
— Mason London (@masonlondon) March 27, 2023
9. Stanley Kubrick pic.twitter.com/LIBzpW2g29
— Mason London (@masonlondon) March 27, 2023
10. Quentin Tarantino pic.twitter.com/kdeLHrGp50
— Mason London (@masonlondon) March 27, 2023
Back of the net! Other Twitter users were just as impressed, and some had their own suggestions…
Dude these are insane
— Alfie Motion (@alfiemotion) March 27, 2023
These are incredibly accurate, wow
— Till (@tillmusshoff) March 27, 2023
You sure this isn't Quentin Tarantino??? pic.twitter.com/NQh1cTb27N
— Ramin.eth.ada.wtf (@Ramin_delgato) March 29, 2023
christopher nolan pic.twitter.com/7B1m3onhCq
— Tarantino (@Tarantino09s) March 28, 2023
I love the Michael Bay one because there are 26 players on the pitch. Accurate portrayal of how he'd direct a World Cup movie
— Chainleft (@ChainLeftist) March 27, 2023
I did something similar with Denis Villeneuve. pic.twitter.com/Lbm2NZq2y7
— Jack. (@Jack_Pow) March 28, 2023
