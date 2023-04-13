Pics

These AI artworks of how World Cup football would look if filmed by iconic film directors are totally on the ball

David Harris. Updated April 13th, 2023

Illustrator and animator Mason London gave his AI art assistant a rather wonderful assignment. He gave the AI art generator, Midjourney, a selection of prompts to create images of football matches as they would appear if directed by iconic film directors.

The results are scarily impressive and you’ll be tempted to kneel before our new AI overlords.

Here’s how it went…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Back of the net! Other Twitter users were just as impressed, and some had their own suggestions…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Source Mason London Image Mason London