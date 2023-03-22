The AI-art version of ‘Women Laughing Alone With Salad’ is a terrifying treat

Pics

Back in 2011 the ‘Women Laughing With Salad’ meme was born. It showcased the trend of bizarre stock images which featured (yes, you guessed it) women eating salad whilst laughing. It became a viral phenomenon, and we featured it on these pages at the time.

Let’s refresh our memories with some examples of these deranged lettuce gobblers…

Now, 12 years later, the meme has been given an AI reboot which has transformed it into something a lot more horrific.

Writer and editor @metuiteme posted the following on Twitter…

I found these AI generated “women laughing with salad” posted on FB and they are clearly the pinnacle of the genre (1/2) pic.twitter.com/G9sRTRtsZm — Amelinda Bérubé (@metuiteme) March 19, 2023

I know *I* want to see these in an ad campaign (2/2) pic.twitter.com/KsQkwlImEb — Amelinda Bérubé (@metuiteme) March 19, 2023

Do you dare to take a closer look?

If you have been affected by any of the images shown, there are details of organisations that offer advice and support at the end of this post.

The images’ creator spotted their resurgence and added some background as well as extra images.

I woke up this old trope on one of my @midjourney projects and it’s been going viral w/o credit. So here’s my series of Women Laughing Alone With Salad. pic.twitter.com/u7qnAi5S33 — (@BlakkFriday) March 21, 2023

We’re grateful to Amelinda for drawing people’s attention to that.

Have just learned these were generated from Midjourney by @BlakkFriday !https://t.co/z3UJd2EuTw — Amelinda Bérubé 👻👻 (@metuiteme) March 21, 2023

Some Twitter users were simply traumatised…

1.

these look like movie posters for a new a24 horror film called Salad — TORMABLAS PARODYIACKLELALES (@Tormny_Pickeals) March 20, 2023

2.

These are genuinely horrifying. Like, literally chill-down-the-spine horror. When’s the movie coming out? — Peter Pickering (@Project_Pete3) March 20, 2023

3.

Love how basically all of them have two sets of teeth. The better to eat their salad with. — Kix (@kixaxstyx) March 20, 2023

4.

We have to stop running these AI queries. They’re not pictures—but doorways. And every time we run one, we open a new one from their dimension to ours. (If they do take over, and they end up reading this, please let it be known that I *always* welcomed our new toothy overlords.) — ImagineHavingTheAudacity (@HavingAudacity) March 20, 2023

5.

So happy she grew another mouth to laugh with pic.twitter.com/I97dklqEBC — terra loire (@terraloire) March 20, 2023

6.

pic.twitter.com/xYLcBF8HB7 — Jenny McKinnon. NO FREEPORTS. SAVE THE NHS (@JennyMcKinnon_) March 20, 2023

7.

when the salad is so good that both you and the salad start to explode pic.twitter.com/yqFlBySMI8 — pallas (@amazonmilkfrog) March 20, 2023

8.

9.

“If you want a picture of the future, imagine a woman laughing at a salad — forever” — George Orwell, 1984, updated https://t.co/NFtWz9Yetw — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) March 20, 2023

10.

Uncanny Valley Ranch dressing, here we come! https://t.co/xgawEbrDUe — Dr. Holly Walters (@Manigarm) March 20, 2023

Right. We’re off for a lie down.

