The AI-art version of ‘Women Laughing Alone With Salad’ is a terrifying treat

David Harris. Updated March 22nd, 2023

Back in 2011 the ‘Women Laughing With Salad’ meme was born. It showcased the trend of bizarre stock images which featured (yes, you guessed it) women eating salad whilst laughing. It became a viral phenomenon, and we featured it on these pages at the time.

Let’s refresh our memories with some examples of these deranged lettuce gobblers…

Now, 12 years later, the meme has been given an AI reboot which has transformed it into something a lot more horrific.

Writer and editor @metuiteme posted the following on Twitter…

Do you dare to take a closer look?

If you have been affected by any of the images shown, there are details of organisations that offer advice and support at the end of this post.

The images’ creator spotted their resurgence and added some background as well as extra images.

We’re grateful to Amelinda for drawing people’s attention to that.

Some Twitter users were simply traumatised…

Right. We’re off for a lie down.

Source @BlakkFriday H/T @metuiteme Image @metuiteme