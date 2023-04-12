Entertainment

Everyone’s got a chip on their shoulder about this new take on potato salad

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 12th, 2023

We’re not sure what Gordon Ramsay would have to say about this culinary trolling from the New York Times, but we suspect it wouldn’t be directly quotable.

Apparently – and we’re sure you’re dying to know – the way to make the dish have the feel of an actual potato salad is ‘to mash some of the chickpeas lightly with a fork.’

Or, and we don’t want to get too technical here, use potatoes.

via Gfycat

Twitter summoned its inner food critic.

Perhaps they were taking a leaf out of the San Francisco Examiner’s book. Or newspaper.

Source New York Times Image New York Times, Screengrab