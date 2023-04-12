Everyone’s got a chip on their shoulder about this new take on potato salad

Entertainment

We’re not sure what Gordon Ramsay would have to say about this culinary trolling from the New York Times, but we suspect it wouldn’t be directly quotable.

Apparently – and we’re sure you’re dying to know – the way to make the dish have the feel of an actual potato salad is ‘to mash some of the chickpeas lightly with a fork.’

Or, and we don’t want to get too technical here, use potatoes.

Twitter summoned its inner food critic.

1.

This is my favorite potato salad. Here we deep fry the potatoes first then swap the mayo for a tasty chili/cheese sauce. https://t.co/B12ND6OQyd pic.twitter.com/STAhaTIlpp — Thai Anna (@AudaciouslyDope) April 9, 2023

2.

Another great potato salad recipe is when you scoop ice cream into a bowl and drizzle fudge sauce on top. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) April 8, 2023

3.

Potato salad. Also without mayonnaise. pic.twitter.com/kqYH2owjyl — Aaron Winter (@aaronzwinter) April 9, 2023

4.

New Ship of Theseus just dropped https://t.co/pJkrT3M7yz — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 9, 2023

5.

I do this but I replace the potatoes with candy corn and instead of mayonnaise I use shampoo. 👩‍🍳 💋 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 9, 2023

6.

This is just hummus with more steps — Sam Mangold-Lenett (@Mangold_Lenett) April 9, 2023

7.

NYT said “if my grandmother had wheels she would have been a bike” pic.twitter.com/4nT2WzlCIM — Rick Betita (@RickBetita) April 10, 2023

8.

Y’all are gonna rip yourself in half with farts if you actually eat this https://t.co/u42J7BO5vR — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) April 10, 2023

9.

10.

I do a version of potato salad that I make by placing a piece of chocolate cake on a dessert plate. It is not your mother's potato salad! https://t.co/lozvrXZfum — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) April 8, 2023

11.

NARRATOR: That’s not potato salad. https://t.co/thNzWUkcJR — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) April 8, 2023

12.

The reason *i’m* mad about this recipe is canned potatoes exist! & are really very good! & the whole “ease” angle of chickpeas is undermined by their existence! But for some reason we’ve decided canned beans (& pulses, I guess) transcend class, but canned potatoes are low-class? https://t.co/pdODBDDG2Y — Helen Rosner (@hels) April 11, 2023

13.

“A more protein rich take on the classic chickpea salad, this version is a steak cooked medium rare and a side of eggs” — Fuzzy Dunlop (@FuzzyDunloper) April 8, 2023

14.

Did we learn nothing from the Great Pea Guacamole Kerfuffle of 2015 (or whenever it was)! https://t.co/G5fQYpX5bL — Elizabeth Picciuto (@epicciuto) April 10, 2023

Perhaps they were taking a leaf out of the San Francisco Examiner’s book. Or newspaper.

