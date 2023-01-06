Videos

The deliciously funny response to this weird spaghetti hoops recipe just gets better and better

John Plunkett. Updated January 6th, 2023

Here’s two minutes well spent, a weird – very weird – tinned spaghetti recipe that takes you in one unexpected direction after another.

But it’s not about the recipe – well, it is – but about the video response posted by @ayeme.p over on TikTok.

It was posted on Twitter by @TomekMoss as one of their favourite TikToks of last year, and got a whole new lease of life after it was shared by @girlone track who said it was one of the funniest things they’ve ever seen.

And give it a moment or two and you’ll see exactly where they are coming from …

The horror.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @girlonetrack @tomekmoss TikTok @ayame.p