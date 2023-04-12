Celebrity

Liz Truss is blaming ‘woke culture’ for high taxes and Kathy Burke had the funniest and most brutal response

John Plunkett. Updated April 12th, 2023

Liz Truss – you remember, she managed to make it to 49 days as prime minister – is off doing what most former PMs do and making very well paid speeches in America.

Truss, who was turfed out of Downing Street after her calamitous ‘mini budget’ featuring £45bn of unfunded tax cuts, will deliver the ‘Margaret Thatcher freedom lecture’ in Washington DC on Wednesday.

And she will apparently say that ‘stagnation, redistributionism and woke culture [have been] taking hold in businesses and the economy in the UK and the US [resulting in] more tax, more subsidies, more regulation.’

And the former PM’s suggestion prompted no end of totally on-point responses.

But the best – and most succinct – response surely went to Kathy Burke (and it’s not the first time we’ve said this).

Nailed it.

And just in case anyone needs reminding …

To conclude …

