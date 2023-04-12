Liz Truss is blaming ‘woke culture’ for high taxes and Kathy Burke had the funniest and most brutal response

Celebrity

Liz Truss – you remember, she managed to make it to 49 days as prime minister – is off doing what most former PMs do and making very well paid speeches in America.

Truss, who was turfed out of Downing Street after her calamitous ‘mini budget’ featuring £45bn of unfunded tax cuts, will deliver the ‘Margaret Thatcher freedom lecture’ in Washington DC on Wednesday.

And she will apparently say that ‘stagnation, redistributionism and woke culture [have been] taking hold in businesses and the economy in the UK and the US [resulting in] more tax, more subsidies, more regulation.’

Liz Truss is set to deliver a speech blaming 'woke culture' for high taxes https://t.co/xmMCnV61FU — ITV News (@itvnews) April 12, 2023

And the former PM’s suggestion prompted no end of totally on-point responses.

If only I’d stop taking oat milk in my signature mocha my taxes would be lower — James Barr (@imjamesbarr) April 12, 2023

How is it possible for the shortest-serving prime minister of all time to get even more embarrassing after they leave office https://t.co/50M1f5ogvT — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) April 12, 2023

Please, I beg, you can’t just call everything woke as if that means anything Liz Truss, pointing at a tax system which has been under the control of the Tories for 13 years: woke https://t.co/gsfuJrAB79 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 12, 2023

Sorry my pronouns fucked your personal allowance, lads. https://t.co/9cAbbHxeCU — Based Brenda 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) April 12, 2023

One in the eye for anyone who thinks failure teaches you important lessons https://t.co/hCuLIYkQw8 — Dorian Lynskey (@Dorianlynskey) April 12, 2023

Send back your avocado toast!

Be not an oat milk drinker!

Revel in your and others oppression! Thus spake the spoon of burnished wood and the tax burden shall shrink and ye shall be joyful https://t.co/UXEjcY5TTt — Divina De Campo stream DECODED (@Divinadecampo) April 12, 2023

But the best – and most succinct – response surely went to Kathy Burke (and it’s not the first time we’ve said this).

Nailed it.

Must be easy breezing through life blaming everything that goes wrong on woke. Crashed your car while pissed? Woke. Got sacked for sleeping at your desk? Woke. Threw a brick at a pigeon? Woke. — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) April 12, 2023

And no doubt getting paid a hefty sum for it. 🙄 — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) April 12, 2023

And just in case anyone needs reminding …

To conclude …

And if it’s put you in the mood for more of the glorious Kathy Burke, here are 11 times she made our day so much brighter.

Source Twitter @KathyBurke