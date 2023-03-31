Celebrity

Simply 11 times Kathy Burke made our day so much better on Twitter

Poke Staff. Updated March 31st, 2023

The fabulous Kathy Burke has been going viral this week, for her tributes to Paul O’Grady and her no-nonsense response to deputy prime minister Dominic Raab when he got basically everything about the Lily Savage creator wrong (including his name).

People have also been sharing Burke and her take on ‘going woke’ after Amanda Holden said O’Grady wasn’t woke.

And it got us thinking about the 11 times Burke – actress, comedian, writer, producer, director, documentary maker – made our day so much better.

1. When she said this about going ‘woke’

2. When she called Dominic Raab this after he got Paul O’Grady’s name wrong (and much else besides)

3. When she said this about anti-vaxxers

4. When she responded like this to the then culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ online safety rap

@nadinedorriesmp How we’re making the internet safer 🖐🏻🎤 #onlinesafety #internet #ukpolitics #nadinedorries #news #government #law #freespeech #content #blowthisup #fyp ♬ Funny Song – Cavendish Music

5. When she sent these Kevin & Perry festival dancers wildly viral

6. When she said this after Laurence Fox made a Pride Flag ‘swastika’

7. When she said this about Boris Johnson

8. When she wrote this letter to Time Out in response to Helena Bonham Carter

9. When she said this about Boris Johnson (again)

10. When she said this to Nadine Dorries

11. And finally, when she tweeted this on 14 February

To conclude …

And in the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @KathyBurke on Twitter here.

