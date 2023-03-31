Simply 11 times Kathy Burke made our day so much better on Twitter

Celebrity

The fabulous Kathy Burke has been going viral this week, for her tributes to Paul O’Grady and her no-nonsense response to deputy prime minister Dominic Raab when he got basically everything about the Lily Savage creator wrong (including his name).

People have also been sharing Burke and her take on ‘going woke’ after Amanda Holden said O’Grady wasn’t woke.

And it got us thinking about the 11 times Burke – actress, comedian, writer, producer, director, documentary maker – made our day so much better.

1. When she said this about going ‘woke’

2. When she called Dominic Raab this after he got Paul O’Grady’s name wrong (and much else besides)

3. When she said this about anti-vaxxers

If any more anti vaxx nutters appear in my notifications regarding Paul O’Grady I’ll find ‘em and shove this right up their crack holes. pic.twitter.com/cfq7YkVbzC — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) March 29, 2023

4. When she responded like this to the then culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ online safety rap

Look, here’s Nadine, with a rhyming stunt.

No need to doubt, she’s a very silly cunt. https://t.co/R0P4izMcwr — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) May 27, 2022

5. When she sent these Kevin & Perry festival dancers wildly viral

If I wasn’t so much older and wider I’d swear this was me! Lovely stuff. 😁 https://t.co/21UVS3Rj9U — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) August 23, 2021

6. When she said this after Laurence Fox made a Pride Flag ‘swastika’

The existence of Lawrence Fox is another reason to be pro abortion. — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) June 27, 2022

7. When she said this about Boris Johnson

Anyone who says “we all broke the rules” is a privileged cunt who speaks only on the behalf of other privileged cunts. — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) March 22, 2023

8. When she wrote this letter to Time Out in response to Helena Bonham Carter

In the 90's, before Twitter, one had to express oneself through the letters page of Time Out pic.twitter.com/IfojETpGnM — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) October 27, 2016

9. When she said this about Boris Johnson (again)

10. When she said this to Nadine Dorries

It’s ok, Nadine, we’ve found someone more stupid than you. https://t.co/51HsHDdA2x — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) November 25, 2021

11. And finally, when she tweeted this on 14 February

To conclude …

thank goodness for Kathy Burke pic.twitter.com/zIt01BSiLW — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) March 30, 2023

And in the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @KathyBurke on Twitter here.

