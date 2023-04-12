An old clip of the children’s TV character ‘Noseybonk’ has resurfaced, and it’s as chilling as we remember

Entertainment

For those of us of a certain age, there is one memory of a character from 1980s kids’ TV that refuses to fade. If you watched ITV’s ‘Jigsaw’ back then, you’ll only be too aware of what we’re talking about.

The monster in question is, of course, Noseybonk.



Seemingly commissioned by someone who hated the thought of children being happy and well-adjusted, Noseybonk was unleashed from the pit of Hell with one objective – to terrify and distress innocent children, leaving them with deep psychic wounds which would take years of therapy to heal.

But now we must re-open those wounds and confront this diabolical being once again. For the marvellous and aptly named Twitter account, Scarred For Life, has discovered another horrific clip of Noseybonk which, distressingly, also includes Mrs. Noseybonk and Noseybonk Jr.

Deep breaths. We can do this…

NOSEYBONK KLAXON! Don't be alarmed, he's just having a nice, quiet family picnic… pic.twitter.com/fLXCiYQxrW — Scarred for Life (@ScarredForLife2) February 10, 2023

Now we need to phone our therapist, just as soon as we’ve finished this bottle of whisky. Turns out we’re not the only ones similarly affected …

Argggggghhhhhhh, 3 of them, won’t sleep a wink now pic.twitter.com/FqloQiHftA — gazj73 🏳️‍🌈💙 (@gazj73) February 10, 2023

Can still feel the chill of nightmare watching this. — Must do better CBE (@delyob) February 11, 2023

No wonder the country is in such a mess these days. A generation traumatised. — Mëtälmälc 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Metalmalc) February 11, 2023

Oh my! How had I forgotten Noseybonk? Hideous! Now I have to try to forget all over again. — white elephant (@whitepaperellie) February 10, 2023

Proper nightmare fuel that. It really was one of the few things that really got into my head when I was growing up. 😳 never. Sleep. Again. — Mrs Mouse 🐀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌱 (@Mari07581959Ann) February 10, 2023

Never wanted to see someone impaled on spikes more in my life. — Lawrence Monk 🟨🟥 Northern Affiliated media (@trendylefty) February 10, 2023

I used to dream that this bastard's face was floating past my window as a child – trauma!!! https://t.co/bBB3yoseod — Kelly Morris (@KellyMorris360) February 10, 2023

America had the Texas Chainsaw Massacre. We had Noseybonk. I know who was more terrifying! https://t.co/MWRIss9swJ — paul starkey (@lunar_werewolf) February 10, 2023

Since you’re probably traumatised anyway, you might as well watch a few clips of another disturbing character from our childhoods – Hartley Hare.

Scarred for Life