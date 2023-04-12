Entertainment

An old clip of the children’s TV character ‘Noseybonk’ has resurfaced, and it’s as chilling as we remember

David Harris. Updated April 12th, 2023

For those of us of a certain age, there is one memory of a character from 1980s kids’ TV that refuses to fade. If you watched ITV’s ‘Jigsaw’ back then, you’ll only be too aware of what we’re talking about.

The monster in question is, of course, Noseybonk.


Seemingly commissioned by someone who hated the thought of children being happy and well-adjusted, Noseybonk was unleashed from the pit of Hell with one objective – to terrify and distress innocent children, leaving them with deep psychic wounds which would take years of therapy to heal.

But now we must re-open those wounds and confront this diabolical being once again. For the marvellous and aptly named Twitter account, Scarred For Life, has discovered another horrific clip of Noseybonk which, distressingly, also includes Mrs. Noseybonk and Noseybonk Jr.

Deep breaths. We can do this…

Now we need to phone our therapist, just as soon as we’ve finished this bottle of whisky. Turns out we’re not the only ones similarly affected …

Since you’re probably traumatised anyway, you might as well watch a few clips of another disturbing character from our childhoods – Hartley Hare.

Source Scarred for Life Image Screengrab