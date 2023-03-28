A rogue’s gallery of Children’s TV characters that still haunt people’s dreams today

Entertainment

The creators of children’s TV can appear to be a sadistic bunch, inventing characters that seem deliberately designed to cause trauma to young, impressionable minds.

When Twitter user @russty_russ asked his followers to share the scary TV characters which most affected them, he was effectively opening a portal to hell.

If ever a post was in need of a trigger warning, then this is it. Please don’t take legal action against us to recoup any costs of therapy that the following images may incur.

Here’s the original request…

So which character from your childhood used to frighten or unnerve you? It doesn't have to be one pictured here so feel free to share your favourites. pic.twitter.com/DeeuYE40FG — Russty_Russ #Retro (@russty_russ) March 25, 2023

And, if you’re sure you are ready for this, here are the replies… Deep breath. We can do this…

1.

I was terrified of guy smiley. It was the first time I experienced a nightmare. I said to my mum guy smiley is in my eyes 😂😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/hxYExW7d3K — Karli Louise (@Karli_Lou) March 25, 2023

2.

3.

4.

This fellas fair embedded… pic.twitter.com/DUIMYu79uO — Chris Lunt (@dodgethedraft) March 25, 2023

5.

The Box Of Delights opening credits. pic.twitter.com/XC5hyQJtQQ — Rob (@ooobenblief) March 25, 2023

6.

M.O.I.D. (The Master of Infinite Disguise) Terrahawks (1983) pic.twitter.com/UrZRLKPGpi — Slartibartfast (@Slarty247) March 25, 2023

7.

The unblinking, “I have no mouth and you must scream” folk-horror-looking probable serial killer, Windy Miller. pic.twitter.com/NHzP88rv4m — Elon Musk: Covid Creator & Rimmer of Livestock (@StuartLaidler) March 25, 2023

8.

Worzel Gummidge wasn’t just frightening as a child, it continues to scar me to this day! (See also Catweazle…) pic.twitter.com/jlj9MNQLQ2 — Pete Liggins (@PeteLiggins) March 25, 2023

9.

Belladonna from The Herbs. I was so traumatised I fled the room without ever seeing the end of the episode. If I'd waited around I'd have seen the cure was right there – Dill – but I was dealing with soul-shredding *terror*. pic.twitter.com/su7H4BjoOl — Walter Dunlop (@waltydunlop) March 25, 2023

10.

This guy was pretty scary… pic.twitter.com/CNNcSq67vk — Andy Endean (@AndyEndean) March 25, 2023

11.

12.