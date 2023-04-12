Every one of these 17 fictional characters would absolutely subscribe to Twitter Blue

Entertainment

In case you’re keeping track, the end of Twitter’s legacy verifications is now due to happen on the 20th of April – a day celebrated in stoner culture.

The new ‘verification’ will only verify that a tweeter is prepared to pay Elon Musk for the privilege, and has so much of a stigma attached that subscribers may soon be able to hide their ticks.

In the meantime, tweeters have been wondering which fictional characters would be tempted by Twitter Blue, and we think they nailed it.

1.

Name a fictional character that would pay for twitter blue https://t.co/Blh0cdCGoT pic.twitter.com/ZHD7AEGw93 — Emu Hp (@RodHardpan) April 10, 2023

2.

Name a fictional character that would pay for twitter blue https://t.co/R13GXpga54 pic.twitter.com/375X0k2tlv — Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags (@OOCCouchGags) April 9, 2023

3.

Name a fictional character that would pay for Twitter Blue You just know, she would be one of those who does this. #LineOfDuty https://t.co/5NzheWbLN1 pic.twitter.com/22PAFmkWbK — Susan Seddon (@SuzeHopper1) April 11, 2023

4.

Name a fictional character who would pay for Twitter Blue https://t.co/LVLRRj82ZG pic.twitter.com/NiYkobzbno — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) April 10, 2023

5.

My Father will pay for this https://t.co/K6v7Saq3NH pic.twitter.com/I09eaM9MFR — Danielle Herbert (@daniellejourno_) April 11, 2023

6.

Name a fictional character who would pay for twitter blue https://t.co/DdDYfdpZoz pic.twitter.com/9kSIn3L8Rw — Brian Lloyd (@BrianMLloyd) April 10, 2023

7.

name a fictional character who would pay for twitter blue https://t.co/q1BaZBZiTq pic.twitter.com/XjspdPzC9x — Lena (@banalplay) April 10, 2023

8.

name a fictional character who would pay for twitter bluepic.twitter.com/wUjAbUjVA6 https://t.co/JFpkl3r1m8 — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) April 10, 2023

9.