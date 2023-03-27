Social Media

Twitter Blue subscribers may soon be able to hide their ticks to avoid the shame – let that sink in

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 27th, 2023

Twitter Blue subscribers can edit tweets after posting, have much longer character counts (currently 4,000) and their posts are given precedence for visibility. It all costs $8 per month on desktops or $11 per month via the app.

If Elon Musk thought it would bridge the gap created by departing advertisers – mission very much not accomplished.

The subscription also comes with a tick or a checkmark that mimics the old – or legacy – ‘blue’ ticks, which were intended to verify that the user was who they claimed to be.

From 1st April, those legacy verifications will be discontinued.

We’re not sure the CEO has thought this through.

However, there’ll soon be a new feature, which might save Twitter Blue users the embarrassment of people knowing they’ve signed up.

