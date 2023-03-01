A funny podcast clip is giving people flashbacks to a universal childhood shopping trauma

Entertainment

Toni Lodge and Ryan Jon are the hosts of the Melbourne-based daily Toni and Ryan Podcast.

A clip of one of their funny conversations has gone viral on TikTok after it emerged that one particular shopping experience is universal.

via Gfycat

The TikTok has been viewed more than four million times and has picked up almost seven thousand comments, so we’ve collected a few that show just what people think of it.

It isn’t just kids who get the fear.

Someone named Manda had a suspicion.

She was right.

Elliot had a solution.

That’ll teach those mums.

You can find their podcast, other social media and links to Toni’s funny and relatable memoir here.

READ MORE

This blast at the horrors of the ‘big light’ is today’s most relatable thing – 13 favourite responses

Source Ryan Jon Image Screengrab