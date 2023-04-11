Twitter HQ’s modified sign is more evidence that Elon Musk is three 10-year-olds in an overcoat

Entertainment

Elon Musk‘s $44 billion takeover of Twitter started with a bad joke.

Many would say it’s been a bad joke ever since, with a slashed workforce struggling to keep it running, no effective contact system and a reform of verification that has rendered it worthless.

A few days ago, he modified the sign on Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters. Okay – he got someone to modify it.

Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the "w" from Twitter's logo outside their San Francisco HQ. The company now reads as "Titter" pic.twitter.com/0i914uEygX — LeGate🤠 (@williamlegate) April 6, 2023

Apparently, it didn’t go down well with the building’s owner, so Musk – now named Harry Bōlz, apparently – found a way around the objection.

He expanded on that.

While there are always people with a cryptocurrency link in their bio, willing to laugh at anything Musk does, most reactions just ripped into him.

1.

Should have changed the “i” to an “a” and erased the “ter” – keep it more on brand. https://t.co/MKdT2bPLkF — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) April 10, 2023

2.

Look at me, daddy/mommy/anyone with a pulse https://t.co/uwCEppcKzF — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) April 10, 2023

3.

Great—now your company sign looks like it was vandalized by a fifth grader with a third grader’s sense of humor. How utterly demoralizing for anyone who still works in that building. https://t.co/lMgahxpHeR — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) April 10, 2023

4.

Hard to believe this guy has adult responsibilities in the real world. https://t.co/tF80yEajK0 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) April 10, 2023

5.

the man thought he could buy his way into being a top tier shit poster. he can’t formulate a genuinely funny tweet because he has no natural wit so he has to carry sinks and change physical signage and the twitter bird logo to doge https://t.co/YWdSPIKPtB — Jennine (@jennineak) April 10, 2023

6.

El0n painted out the w on the Twitter HQ sign so it says Titter as the Ultimate Humour and the internet is like "Cool. Anyway…" — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) April 10, 2023

7.

quick recap. Elon is now "Harry Bolz" on Twitter and removed the "w" in Twitter to read "Titter." Ladies and gentlemen: 2023. pic.twitter.com/DMSmZNQIMd — gaut (@0xgaut) April 10, 2023

8.

Elon Musk: Please come back to Twitter, advertisers! I am a serious and capable executive who can help your business! Major Corp Marketing Exec: Ok, Mr. Musk, we will agree to meet with you. EM: Wonderful! We can meet at the Titter building hehe. And please call me Harry Bolz https://t.co/ECPG9tSSV4 — Brian Brewer (@bbrewerstandup) April 10, 2023

9.

And here we thought you could never top your sink joke — Gabe Hudson (@gabehudson) April 10, 2023

10.

Is this some kind of Brewster's Millions bit where to keep his money he has to do the absolute cringiest shit? — Will Greenwald is Testing Something (@AggroWill) April 10, 2023

11.

god it must be so embarrassing to work for this company. https://t.co/2IiEnLd72v — Jez (@JezCorden) April 10, 2023

12.

Buddy just proving that no amount of money will ever make you funny https://t.co/dsscoWHtfq — skanks (@skanks17) April 10, 2023

13.

I don't see a single ad in my stream today. I don't think his strategy is working very well. https://t.co/2tEX5C5xDl — Bart Taliaferro 🌻 (@bartholomewtali) April 10, 2023

14.

well played, good sir! however it appears you have missed an opportunity for an “epic win.” see le jpeg for my edit XD https://t.co/nhgwqFv6v9 pic.twitter.com/uNVS0A2LX8 — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) April 10, 2023

15.

If you're going to pay tens of billions to be the main character of Twitter you should at least try not look desperate for attention and validation. https://t.co/2Aa87ycx3W — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) April 10, 2023

16.

There's something almost sad about a 51 year old man spending 44 billion dollars to act out like a 10 year old boy. — Schooley (@Rschooley) April 10, 2023

Someone needs to explain this joke to Musk.

anker. https://t.co/sGaGJWJlmf — Neil Norman And His Cosmic Orchestra (@FubsyShabaroon) April 10, 2023

And remind him of this.

READ MORE

Elon Musk now owns Twitter and Twitter owned him right back – 38 favourite tweets

Source Elon Musk Image William LeGate Elon Musk