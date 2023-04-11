Entertainment

Twitter HQ’s modified sign is more evidence that Elon Musk is three 10-year-olds in an overcoat

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 11th, 2023

Elon Musk‘s $44 billion takeover of Twitter started with a bad joke.

Many would say it’s been a bad joke ever since, with a slashed workforce struggling to keep it running, no effective contact system and a reform of verification that has rendered it worthless.

A few days ago, he modified the sign on Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters. Okay – he got someone to modify it.

Apparently, it didn’t go down well with the building’s owner, so Musk – now named Harry Bōlz, apparently – found a way around the objection.

He expanded on that.

While there are always people with a cryptocurrency link in their bio, willing to laugh at anything Musk does, most reactions just ripped into him.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Someone needs to explain this joke to Musk.

And remind him of this.

