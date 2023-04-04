Twitter’s verification system is now completely useless after the latest confusing update – 15 favourite responses

Social Media

Twitter’s legacy blue ticks were supposed to have been deleted at the weekend, but the verification symbol which originally confirmed an account was who they said they were, has so far remained in place – with a devious twist.

The message that used to say “This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable.” now says “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account.”

This is a 4D chess level of stupid that we haven’t seen yet. Impressive 👏 pic.twitter.com/3YiH4t4oTF — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) April 2, 2023

For subscribers to Twitter Blue who wish to avoid the stigma – and there is a stigma – it’s a really great move by Elon Musk, but it hasn’t gone down well with anyone else.

So let me get this right. Now 'legacy verified' *have* to keep their blue ticks so that the hustlers paying Elon can pretend to not be paying for theirs? — Priyamvada Gopal (@PriyamvadaGopal) April 3, 2023

Well, that’s just made it worse, hasn’t it? pic.twitter.com/5NH9wr9f0M — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) April 3, 2023

So he’s just going to pretend legacy blue folk are subscribing to twitter blue then huh pic.twitter.com/i32ApIXduc — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 2, 2023

New Twitter: One of us Twitter Blue and the other is Legacy… pic.twitter.com/zQJH16ISeu — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) April 2, 2023

Looking forward to the first major breaking news event where it's impossible to differentiate between on-the-ground reporters and some guy who decided to pay £8 a month — Alan White (@aljwhite) April 3, 2023

Sorry, famouses, you'll just have to be bullied along with the £8 paying dweebs. We appreciate you taking one for the team. — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) April 2, 2023

omg just take it from me please, this is so much worse pic.twitter.com/9Ui3LU2zML — Zoë Paskett🏳️‍🌈 (@ZoePaskett) April 2, 2023

