Social Media

Twitter’s verification system is now completely useless after the latest confusing update – 15 favourite responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 4th, 2023

Twitter’s legacy blue ticks were supposed to have been deleted at the weekend, but the verification symbol which originally confirmed an account was who they said they were, has so far remained in place – with a devious twist.

The message that used to say “This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable.” now says “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account.”

For subscribers to Twitter Blue who wish to avoid the stigma – and there is a stigma – it’s a really great move by Elon Musk, but it hasn’t gone down well with anyone else.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2