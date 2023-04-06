You won’t believe what turned this American off Donald Trump – or what didn’t
The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper sometimes gets out and about chatting to Trump fans. Lucky him. He also gets to chat to those no longer in The Cult of Donald – like this guy, who explained what changed his mind.
@thedailyshow You'll never guess what made this guy jump ship #DailyShow #foryoupage #fyp #trump #donaldtrump #jordanklepper ♬ original sound – The Daily Show
“Kids in cages?”
“Nope!”
“The insurrection, January 6th?”
“Nope!”
“First impeachment?”
“Nope!”
“Second impeachment?”
“Nope!”
TikTok users’ minds were somewhat blown.
We’d have thought both these guesses stood a chance of being correct.
His actual answer had a similar vibe to this –
For the avoidance of doubt, we know that animal cruelty is far worse than criticising Ron DeSantis.
