The Daily Show turned this moment from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 60 Minutes interview up to 11 and it’s simply fabulous

Poke Staff. Updated April 4th, 2023

American TV network CBS has come under fire for interviewing the conspiracy theory loving Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene onto its flagship current affairs show, 60 Minutes.

The far right, pro-Trump congresswoman used her appearance to defend calling Democrats paedophiles and, well, that’s probably enough of that.

We mention it because the good people of The Daily Show took one particular section of the interview and turned it all the way up to 11 and it’s just magnificent.

See if you can spot the join …

Bravo!

And if you’re a fan of Chris Morris and Brass Eye …

To conclude …

Source Twitter @TheDailyShow