The Daily Show turned this moment from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 60 Minutes interview up to 11 and it’s simply fabulous

Entertainment

American TV network CBS has come under fire for interviewing the conspiracy theory loving Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene onto its flagship current affairs show, 60 Minutes.

The far right, pro-Trump congresswoman used her appearance to defend calling Democrats paedophiles and, well, that’s probably enough of that.

We mention it because the good people of The Daily Show took one particular section of the interview and turned it all the way up to 11 and it’s just magnificent.

See if you can spot the join …

Can’t believe 60 Minutes made MTG sit through this pic.twitter.com/FcP2DHueNz — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 3, 2023

Bravo!

A good argument for misogyny had me howling. High five, writer — gabylon3000 (@gabylon3000) April 3, 2023

Which of those are inaccurate? — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) April 3, 2023

They forgot about Insurrection Barbie?!? — Sharon (@HausOfSharon) April 3, 2023

Love handing her the stack of folders at the end — TallonOverlord (@TallonOverlord) April 3, 2023

And if you’re a fan of Chris Morris and Brass Eye …

“…you’re a bent ref, you’re the crazy world of Arthur Brown, you’re a fence foal, you’re a free willy, you’re a chimney bottler, you’re a bunty man, you’re a shrub rocketeer…” https://t.co/7eVX8bgHqL — Matt (@Subculture85) April 4, 2023

To conclude …

Follow @TheDailyShow on Twitter here.

Source Twitter @TheDailyShow