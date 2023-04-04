The Daily Show turned this moment from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 60 Minutes interview up to 11 and it’s simply fabulous
American TV network CBS has come under fire for interviewing the conspiracy theory loving Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene onto its flagship current affairs show, 60 Minutes.
The far right, pro-Trump congresswoman used her appearance to defend calling Democrats paedophiles and, well, that’s probably enough of that.
We mention it because the good people of The Daily Show took one particular section of the interview and turned it all the way up to 11 and it’s just magnificent.
See if you can spot the join …
Can’t believe 60 Minutes made MTG sit through this pic.twitter.com/FcP2DHueNz
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 3, 2023
