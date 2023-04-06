This vanishing broom mystery is half slapstick but all facepalm
This goes to show exactly how important incidental music is in setting the scene.
Watch what creeps out this very tidy guy.
We can’t swear that @mrfrog3824elpototo‘s post isn’t staged, but we can say that a lot of people found it very relatable.
Once I was on a call, and looking for my phone!
@Jimmy’s Dad
I do this with my glasses on my head all the time.
@Lauracleans
This happened today with my boss. Where’s my hat, he said while wearing it.
@Lewis payne
I spent a good 10-15 minutes using my phone light to completely gut my room out to look for my phone. The realization was insane.
@isaiahtowers
“Then it came out of nowhere bro I swear”.
@(ง’̀-‘́)ง
Perhaps he shouldn’t vote?? 😳
@dennisgregory361
I tried to call my phone to find my phone, line was busy, never found it.
@jeff spenc
Me looking for my sunglasses that are on my face….😳😳😳
@Trudy Taylor
The greatest thing I’ve seen today 🤣🤣🤣
@FilthyFilkinz
Finally …
Bro thought he found the infinite broom glitch.
@Dilly
