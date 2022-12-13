This food blogger forgot one vital step when straining her broth – and went viral

Life

Food and fitness blogger, Brigitte – @brig_eats – shared this TikTok of a forgetful moment in the kitchen. It’s had more than 44 million views, and we can see why.

That gasp said far more than actual words ever could.

TikTok users were partly amused – but also pretty sympathetic. Here are a few of their reactions.

Here’s how it should have gone.

In case you were curious …

In case you fancy trying it, here’s the link for Brigitte’s ‘lazy’ Italian Wedding Soup. Don’t forget to put something under the sieve.

Source Brigitte Screengrab, Phtorxp on Pixabay