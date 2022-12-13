This food blogger forgot one vital step when straining her broth – and went viral
Food and fitness blogger, Brigitte – @brig_eats – shared this TikTok of a forgetful moment in the kitchen. It’s had more than 44 million views, and we can see why.
@brig_eats
god dammit
That gasp said far more than actual words ever could.
TikTok users were partly amused – but also pretty sympathetic. Here are a few of their reactions.
Here’s how it should have gone.
@brig_eats Replying to @mandajennings9 ♬ original sound – Brigitte
In case you were curious …
@brig_eats Replying to @hungryhungryshoggoth ♬ original sound – Brigitte
In case you fancy trying it, here’s the link for Brigitte’s ‘lazy’ Italian Wedding Soup. Don’t forget to put something under the sieve.
READ MORE
Blogger parodies Earth Mother types brilliantly
Source Brigitte Screengrab, Phtorxp on Pixabay