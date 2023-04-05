Whoever let this door close in Donald Trump’s face, take the rest of the year off

News

There were many memorable moments and memes to emerge from Donald Trump’s court appearance when he became the first US president to be charged with crimes.

We’ve collected 27 of the best responses here and out of all the hours of footage, this 5 seconds was impossible to beat.

It’s the moment precisely no-one at the New York court holds the door open for Trump, who had to push it open for himself. And it went wildly viral because, well, watch.

Shout out to the guy who didn’t hold the door open for Trump pic.twitter.com/2KULzAJlL3 — sam wollaston (@samwollaston) April 4, 2023

Absolutely can’t stop watching that.

And it prompted one particularly funny callback to a moment back when Trump was still president.

I hope it was the PM of Montenegro. — Andrew Smith (@marburyjack) April 4, 2023

Just in case you don’t remember …

And here are just a few of the many, many things people said about it.

You can be absolutely sure Trump will have HATED, HATED that. Guess when you’re under arrest court staff don’t hold doors open for you https://t.co/7SOgBKxEvH — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) April 4, 2023

The NY Courts don’t hold the doors open for criminal presidents. pic.twitter.com/iWNIBodysP — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 4, 2023

Very patriotic American https://t.co/DAbyNG0pmA — John Cusack (@johncusack) April 4, 2023

Anderson Cooper pointed out that it's probably been years since he had to open a door for himself. https://t.co/r4Fx1wzBe2 — Capricorn Queen 🥳 (@mooks19) April 4, 2023

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out…pic.twitter.com/8g25cDTexm — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 4, 2023

This will piss Trump off so much more than anything else that happens today. Nicely done…👌 https://t.co/CLt9YsopTE — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) April 4, 2023

Husband came running downstairs to make sure I rewound & appreciated this moment when it happened 😂 https://t.co/VbnnVJt64O — Sarah Churchwell (@sarahchurchwell) April 4, 2023

Oh go on then, once more!

INSPIRED! Thanks for the inspiration – Cheers George! pic.twitter.com/POs3rXi30Y — CoreyMarshallSteele 🇺🇦🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@CorCattDelaware) April 4, 2023

Source Twitter @samwollaston