Trump becomes the first former US President to be charged with crimes – 27 arresting reactions

Donald Trump has been arrested on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, in part relating to hush money paid to Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with him. He denies all charges, including the affair.

We just announced a 34-count felony indictment of former President Donald J. Trump. Learn more: https://t.co/PTTh2zlsvv pic.twitter.com/IUE6JjdrS2 — Alvin Bragg (@ManhattanDA) April 4, 2023

The charges potentially carry a steep penalty.

**TRUMP FACES 136 YEAR MAX SENTENCE** pic.twitter.com/MWRVkGO76B — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) April 4, 2023

But before you get too excited, it could also just lead to a fine – which would undoubtedly be paid by continuing to pass the begging bowl around the MAGA faithful.

Trump is already fundraising off his (fake) mugshot pic.twitter.com/6YAuSL0UT9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 4, 2023

The judge at the hearing in New York had a word about Trump’s attitude towards the proceedings.

Reports coming out of court suggest that Trump has been warned by the judge about his use of language and specifically this social media post pic.twitter.com/OBV9O2evgl — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 4, 2023

The former President will doubtless have been seething at not receiving the deference he might have expected.

Shout out to the guy who didn’t hold the door open for Trump pic.twitter.com/2KULzAJlL3 — sam wollaston (@samwollaston) April 4, 2023

In court, he looked tired and sullen, which a court artist captured beautifully.

This is how Donald Trump will be remembered in the History books. Whether you like it or not, this is one of the images that will persist for generations. In my opinion Trump's time in politics is over. I know many of you all will disagree. I know he won't believe it himself,… pic.twitter.com/sGNJAaKdCu — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 4, 2023

Donald Trump during his arraignment. Courtroom sketch by 🎨 Jane Rosenberg pic.twitter.com/DdfXkHhnUA — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) April 4, 2023

Twitter was awash with commentary, of course, but these stood out.

1.

Me solo at a university friend’s wedding having been put on a table with her colleagues. pic.twitter.com/9kxpE8dTF8 — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) April 4, 2023

2.

‘That man is called a judge’ pic.twitter.com/tyWRDUorqz — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) April 4, 2023

3.

If my math is correct that’s 33 fewer felonies than Trump pic.twitter.com/p391Plz0Ks — Davram (@davramdavram) April 4, 2023

4.

In some ways you have to say that hundred thirty grand to keep the Stormy Daniels thing a secret has turned out to be very poor value for money. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) April 4, 2023

5.

6.

Standing at the Trump arraignment and I couldn’t help but wonder… if they could go after Donald Trump for paying off a porn star to influence a presidential election, could I be next? pic.twitter.com/21gtAUbNO9 — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) April 4, 2023

7.

Donald Trump digging a tunnel to escape prison Shawshank style but the tunnel leads directly to another prison 😔 — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 4, 2023

8.

TRUMP FINGERPRINTS LEAKED FROM NYPD pic.twitter.com/2tBEiJAsf9 — LeGate🤠 (@williamlegate) April 4, 2023

9.

10.

“A SUCCULENT CHINESE MEAL?” pic.twitter.com/jGunXTV3Ju — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) April 4, 2023

11.

He looks like he just banished Jar Jar Binks from Gungan City https://t.co/mXU4eaW1eL — Acyn (@Acyn) April 4, 2023

12.

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out…pic.twitter.com/8g25cDTexm — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 4, 2023

13.

I gotta fever and the only prescription is… more Trump indictments. pic.twitter.com/PgzcwpnAWR — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) April 4, 2023

14.