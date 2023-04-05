Entertainment

Randy Rainbow’s NSFW ‘campaign song’ for Donald Trump is the catchiest takedown so far

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 5th, 2023

Talented musical satirist Randy Rainbow has roasted Donald Trump on many occasions, drawing inspiration from The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof and Into the Woods, amongst other classic works.

His latest parody mimics The Andrews Sisters‘ biggest hit and may have achieved new heights of both comedy and commentary.

Watch how this ‘interview’ pans out.

“He’s the grumpy Trumpy felon from Jamaica in Queens.”

We’d love to be a fly on the wall of Mar-a-Lago when Trump searches his own name and spots that.

These comments say all that needs to be said.

It seems only fitting that we give the last word on this to Stormy Daniels.

You can also find Randy’s posts on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

Source Randy Rainbow Image Screengrab