Randy Rainbow’s NSFW ‘campaign song’ for Donald Trump is the catchiest takedown so far

Talented musical satirist Randy Rainbow has roasted Donald Trump on many occasions, drawing inspiration from The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof and Into the Woods, amongst other classic works.

His latest parody mimics The Andrews Sisters‘ biggest hit and may have achieved new heights of both comedy and commentary.

Watch how this ‘interview’ pans out.

“He’s the grumpy Trumpy felon from Jamaica in Queens.”

We’d love to be a fly on the wall of Mar-a-Lago when Trump searches his own name and spots that.

These comments say all that needs to be said.

M-aking

A-rraignments

G-reat

A-gain

👍

The #J6Choir can only hang their heads in envy when listening to the glorious @RandyRainbow!!! 🌈 https://t.co/Q6YBp46anw — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 4, 2023

Randy, you’ve outdone yourself with this one. Brilliant 🤩🎶🎼👏🏽 — Sheila Ferguson 3° (@SheilaDFerguson) April 3, 2023

Nasty Randy Rainbow is being very mean to me! DO NOT RETWEAT! pic.twitter.com/IFqCi77tI9 — Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) April 3, 2023

Randy Rainbow is Brilliant. This should be presented to all juries hearing about Trump's criming. Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/oJF1UO8rbc — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) April 3, 2023

Randy Rainbow opens arraignment week with a big band of fabulousness. pic.twitter.com/lZt1uwy1EK — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) April 3, 2023

RANDY!!! This is the most amazing thing EVER! It’s what the country needed! Thanks for the captions! I’m gonna learn every word, work on my breath work — because 😳😬 — and sing this loudly whenever I see a red hat in the environs! 😂❤️👏🏾💫 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 3, 2023

It seems only fitting that we give the last word on this to Stormy Daniels.

This is absolutely the best thing I've EVER seen on Twitter! https://t.co/8sA1iOB7IF — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 3, 2023

You can also find Randy’s posts on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

Source Randy Rainbow Image Screengrab